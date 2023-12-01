The woman, 23, surnamed Sun, and her boyfriend, surnamed Yu, 20, had met recently online and police said they staged the stunt for excitement, Beijing News reported.

The scene – which featured the man in dog headgear crawling along the ground led by a woman with a whip – unfolded on Die Lake Bridge in Zhengzhou in Henan province, central China, on the evening of November 18, according to the police.

Police have detained a young couple in China after a viral video emerged of them indulging their public bondage role-play fetish.

They were filmed by a pedestrian on the bridge who said in his video clip that he “couldn’t understand the couple’s actions”.

A viral video shows the man crawling along the bridge wearing dog headgear behind the woman. Photo: Douyin

“Look, those young people are just playing an unconventional game,” the pedestrian said.

“The man is wearing dog headgear and there was even a rope attached to the cap. The woman was holding a whip in her hand and walking beside him, like a pet-owner walking a dog.”

The young man crawled on the ground for several minutes, from one end of the bridge to the other, before he and his girlfriend got into a car and left the scene, the pedestrian added.

The video of the couple has gone viral and been viewed 150 million times on Weibo and 9 million times on Douyin.

Police said it had a “vicious” effect on the public, and detained the young couple for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”.

The bondage role-play has been condemned as shocking by people on mainland social media.

“I don’t think they were playing something new, but they were doing something that violates moral standards. They lack moral foundations,” said one online observer.

“I’ve never seen such shameless people as these two,” said another.

A screengrab from the video taken by a passer-by shows a hooded woman carrying a whip. Photo: Douyin

While a third wrote: “They have not only harmed public order and good custom, but also lost their own dignity as human beings.”

Some people suggested the couple were practising sado-masochism: “If you want to get into S&M play, have fun at home and don’t go out,” one person advised.