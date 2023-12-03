The photos show her husband assigning tasks for the next three months on an interactive television screen to his parents and mother-in-law.

The man’s wife, surnamed Xu, from southeastern China’s Guangdong province, posted photos of the meeting on the social media platform Xiaohongshu on November 19, just prior to her due date.

A loving husband in China who held a care-strategy meeting to issue his family instructions to ensure his wife was properly looked after post-delivery has earned praise online.

The tasks included preparing baby formula, changing nappies, cooking, and smiling.

The devoted dad carefully laid out specific post-pregnancy tasks for family members on an interactive television screen during the meeting. Photo: Weibo

Xu said her husband issued a special reminder that the family must take care of his wife’s mental health during her period of postpartum confinement.

Known in China as zuo yue zi, or sitting the month, the confinement is thought necessary for a new mother to rest and recover after giving birth.

Xu said she gave birth to a daughter the day after the meeting and the family has been executing the care plan very well, adding that her husband also assigned tasks to himself.

The family has received praise for their actions on mainland social media.

“Your family atmosphere is so enviable,” said one online observer on Xiaohongshu.

“I could tolerate the pain of giving birth if I have a husband like this,” said another on Douyin.

A third joked that it “showed the importance of knowing how to lead a team”.

Many women commented that they would be more willing to get married and have children if they could ensure a family with such a good atmosphere.

In 2022, China’s birth rate hit a record low with only 9.56 million births, 10 per cent lower than the previous year and the lowest since records began in 1949, according to the National Health Commission.

The country also recorded the lowest marriage rate in three decades, with 6.83 million couples marrying last year, around 10 per cent down on 7.63 million in the previous year.

Both birth and marriage rates have been dropping in China in recent years. Photo: Shutterstock

Last month, a husband in northwestern China spent five hours making a model house for his English teacher wife which she used as an educational tool for her class, delighting many people online.

In October, a man from China’s central Henan province tied his wrist to that of his wife while he slept beside her hospital bed after she gave birth so that he could look after her any time she needed him, moving many on social media.