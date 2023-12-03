During that period her father exerted substantial pressure on her to excel academically, including making her take the Chinese College Entrance Exam in 2022, despite his daughter being younger than the standard age of 18.

The girl, surnamed Wu, had been living with her father since her parents divorced, a hearing in the Supreme People’s Court heard, according to a report in the Beijing News.

A father in China who severely abused his 16-year-old daughter after she failed to get into a prestigious university has sparked widespread outrage on mainland social media.

She failed to gain admission to a “Project 985” university – an elite group of 39 universities in China – which infuriated her father.

Her failure caused him to ramp up the pressure by choosing to personally tutor her at home and preventing her from attending regular school classes.

The domineering dad isolated his daughter from the outside world as punishment for exam failure. Photo: Baidu

Wu’s grandmother soon discovered that the situation had spun out of control.

She discovered that Wu’s father had resorted to a series of extreme methods, such as cutting her hair haphazardly and starving her.

The girl was even forced to take cold showers in winter and was isolated from the outside world, including her relatives.

Her father also threatened to withhold the legal documents she needed for exam registration unless she complied with his demands.

After attempts at intervention failed, Wu’s grandmother sought help from a local women’s federation and an official investigation was launched.

Wu also sought a writ of habeas corpus from the court.

The court ruled that her father was prohibited from engaging in domestic violence against her, restricting her personal freedom and depriving her of her educational rights.

However, some people on mainland social media continued to support the father, citing the traditional Chinese saying, “Nothing is as touching as a parent’s love.”

“Isn’t all of this for the benefit of the child? Isn’t it necessary to do this to get into a 985 university? It’s hard to find a good job after graduating from a non-985 university. Parents have their children’s best interests at heart,” said one online observer.

Such comments sparked an angry online response by people who called for the father to be held accountable and punished.

Not only has he faced severe criticism online, the father has been slapped with a restraining order by the courts. Photo: Shutterstock

“If your daughter didn’t get into a 985 university, it means she didn’t inherit the outstanding study genes from you.

“If you want to resort to domestic violence, you should do it to yourself, not your daughter. What’s so great about abusing your own child?” one commenter said.

“Will the father not face any substantive punishment? Why is it that within family relationships, intentional physical or domestic violence can escape punishment?” added another.

A third person said: “If he loves ‘985’ so much, he should go and take the exam himself!”