They also use more vivid and personalised feedback, incorporating images instead of formal evaluations.

Beyond memes, teachers are also replacing the traditional – and more formal – term “the student” with casual words like “you” or “dear”.

Young teachers in China are incorporating memes and cute comments when they mark exams and assignments, winning plaudits from parents.

Many parents believe integrating memes and cute comments helps motivate students to perform better while forging stronger connections between teachers and students.

A teacher’s note to a student containing cute drawings and encouraging comments. Photo: Baidu

Even teachers who are not artistically talented have resorted to drawing simple but popular cartoons on evaluations as encouragement.

One example is a primary school English teacher who gave heartwarming comments to all her students.

For instance, a student who scored 95.5 points out of 100 was told: “I’m sending you a little flower, don’t be too proud!” The comment was accompanied by a hand-drawn image of a person handing the student a flower.

Another student with an average score of 82.5 points received a drawn smiley face and the message: “Keep up the good work”.

Typically, a student scoring a 72.5 would receive harsh criticism, but the teacher was kinder, writing: “Your score made your baby unhappy!”

The student even responded: “I’m not very satisfied either, but I will work harder!”

In another case, a Chinese teacher was marking a homework assignment for her primary school students and noticed that one pupil struggled with writing the simple Chinese character for “hand”.

She wrote: “It has been three years. Let me repeat one last time, the character for hand has four strokes, not five” and added an emoji of a cartoon character wiping away tears.

Many online observers expressed admiration for such teachers.

Social media commenters have welcomed the marking move by young teachers. Photo: Baidu

“I want to attend their classes,” said one commenter.

Another added: “I started school too early. It would be amazing to have a teacher like this!”

“These comments are great motivators for students. These teachers are excellent!” agreed a third.