The boy’s father, surnamed Hu, from Guangdong province in southeastern China, shared the abuse story online, revealing that not only did the grandfather beat and bite the child, he also cursed him and said the boy would accomplish nothing.

The boy lives with his grandfather because his parents moved to the city to find work. This cohort of youngsters are commonly referred to as “left-behind children” in China.

A grandfather in China is facing fierce criticism online after biting his 10-year-old grandson because he thought the child was washing dishes too slowly.

According to Toutiao News, surveillance footage emerged of the child eating instant noodles while crying in a dimly lit home.

This youngster was subjected to abuse by his grandfather who looks after him while his parents work in another city. Photo: Weibo

Then, the grandfather yells at the boy again, which results in screaming and yelling match between the two.

The boy also told his father that his grandfather had bitten him on the wrist for washing dishes slowly.

The older man dodged the question when Hu confronted him.

The story has outraged mainland social media.

One person asked: “How can a grandfather do that?” while another suggested that Hu was an irresponsible father.

Big brother teaches politeness

A four-year-old boy who taught his two-year-old brother to say “hello” to every person he encounters has melted hearts in China.

The brothers, from Shandong province in eastern China, were filmed speaking during a meal because the older sibling noticed that the little brother did not greet their neighbour.

Cuteness personified: little boy, 4, on left, teaches his two-year-old brother manners. Photo: Weibo

The older brother informed the younger boy that it was rude to ignore neighbours, Pear Video reported.

“No matter whom you meet, you must say ‘hello’. Did you know that?” the older brother asked, to which his little brother nodded.

“Do you want to be a polite child?” The older brother then asked. “Yes”, his younger sibling answered.

The interaction went viral on mainland social media.

Boy in smiling act of violence

A four-year-old boy, who smiled after he pushed a three-year-old boy down some playground stairs has outraged mainland social media.

The unidentified pair from Beijing were seen playing late last month when the older boy grabbed the victim and walked him towards the stairs before shoving him down.

The police were called and the victim was taken to the hospital for medical observation, where he would be deemed healthy if he did not vomit within 48 hours.

The boy shoved his younger play pal down the stairs then smiled with satisfaction. Photo: Weibo

The three-year-old’s parents said that the older boy’s grandparents had apologised at the police station.

The most shocking aspect of the incident was the fact that the older boy smiled when his grandfather showed him the surveillance footage.

This triggered widespread criticism on mainland social media.

One person said: “Oh my god, he is evil.”

While another commented: “I can’t imagine what he will do when he grows up.”