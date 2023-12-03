He asked why the teacher did not film his son in a video of the primary school students’ morning reading session.

The man went viral online after a group-chat conversation between him, his son’s teacher and other parents was leaked online on November 23, reported the news portal Chao News.

A bragging father in China who flaunted his wealth and taunted his son’s teacher in a public chat group has been widely condemned on mainland social media.

“My son enjoys wealth and honour and he has a distinguished name,” the father, surnamed Ying, said.

The boastful father tried to belittle both his son’s teacher and other parents in a group chat. Photo: Shutterstock

“You would not be able to afford one of my family’s houses even if you earned one million yuan (US$140,000) a year and do not eat, drink, or spend any money for three decades. What’s more, I am a CEO of a listed company,” he added.

Ying said he does not see his son often during the year: “He is the apple of my eye,” he told the teacher.

When the mother of another student said: “As a CEO, please pay attention to your image”, Ying responded: “When you can afford one of my houses, you can talk to me.”

He then described his son as “outstanding”.

“He has travelled to more than 10 countries around the world.”

After Ying trended on mainland social media, online observers speculated that he was the CEO of a particular firm, but the company denied this.

A spokesperson from Lanqing Primary School, the private institution in Ningbo in eastern China’s Zhejiang province where Ying’s son studies, did not release the father’s details, citing privacy.

Online, the criticism was harsh.

The self-styled company CEO has faced a storm of criticism on mainland social media. Photo: Shutterstock

“I would guess there is something wrong with his brain. A listed company’s CEO would not talk this way,” said one online observer.

“A true tycoon despises showing off his or her wealth publicly. Being humble, honest and responsible is what a rich man looks like,” said another.

Last year, mainland social media lashed out at a Shanghai mother after she mocked her son’s teacher for being too poor to afford a car because he rode a bike to work. She said his example would make the boy think “studying is useless”.