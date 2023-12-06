A woman who was discovered riding an electric suitcase down a busy street in China has been slapped with a fine and a reprimand by traffic police.

The unidentified luggage driver, who was in her home city of Shanghai at the time, was crossing a busy intersection when police stopped her, The Paper reported.

In a video clip, filmed by an onlooker, surnamed Zhou, the woman is seen sitting on her electric suitcase while trying to convince two police officers that it was the best way for her to get to work.

The officers told her that she was a safety risk and a danger to life.