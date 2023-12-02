While a sceptic might dismiss them as hocus-pocus, they have stood the test of time because people believe they can enhance the next generations’ prospects in education, wealth and love.

The traditions have evolved to meet the contemporary aspirations of parents, students and young adults.

China has a rich and ancient history of employing specific colours or symbols to amplify luck.

Today, the Post offers a mini guide to some of the enduring “good fortune” customs which, like it or not, are part of China’s DNA.

Slit decision

China’s National College Entrance Examinations, known as gaokao, mark a pivotal moment in the lives of Chinese students as their performance will largely shape their future prospects.

Superstition moves many mothers, and the occasional father, to wear the traditional qipao dress with a slit in the side in the hope it will bring their children success in China’s most crucial examinations. Photo: Shutterstock

Hoping their children will excel, many Chinese mothers don long, narrow-cut slit qipao dresses as they wait outside exam centres.

The slit qipao is symbolised by two Chinese characters, kai, meaning “slit”, and qi, referring to qipao. It represents the traditional Chinese idiom qi kai de sheng, meaning “to win victory in the first battle”.

Sometimes, fathers also participate in this custom.

In June, a father in Hunan province, southern China, became an online sensation when appeared at one such gathering wearing a black-and-white slit qipao holding a banner that read qi kai de sheng.

His gesture not only conveyed heartfelt wishes but helped alleviate the nervous mood among parents waiting outside the exam venue.

The colour purple

Wearing auspicious attire extends beyond parents, students also get in on the act.

In northern China, during exam season, students are encouraged to wear purple underwear.

This custom is based on the connection between the colour purple, meaning zi in Mandarin and the word “buttock”, which means ding in the local dialects of northeastern China.

Putting them together alludes to the phrase zi ding xing in the local language, which means “definitely win”. Thus purple underwear is thought to add extra boost of positive energy at exam time.

Placing a 100-yuan banknote, folded into the shape of a triangle, into the space between your mobile phone and its case is catching on as a modern-day ritual aimed at boosting your financial situation in life. Photo: Shutterstock

Note of caution

The catchphrase “It is OK to have no love, but not OK to have no money” has caught on with China’s young adults and led to modern-day rituals aimed at boosting their financial prospects.

A popular activity is to tuck a folded 100-yuan banknote inside your phone case, placing it snugly between the phone and the case.

The banknote is carefully folded into a triangle. The three-sided cash denomination must have its base flush with the lower horizontal edge of the case, and the tip pointing upwards.

Some online tutorials even provide step-by-step instructions on how to fold the money properly, attracting a significant following.

More importantly, the number 100 should face inwards towards the phone, and it is highly recommended to use banknotes with serial numbers ending in eight, a number which symbolises wealth in traditional Chinese culture.

Mole hair retention

While this has traditionally been viewed as unattractive and unaesthetic, many people in the mainland and Hong Kong believed that long hair growing from a mole symbolises luck, fortune and wisdom.

During the 2021 London Summer Olympics, the Chinese 62kg weightlifter Zhang Jie’s prominent mole with long, wiry, black hair became a topic of discussion among international viewers.

While some suggested removal due to concerns about skin cancer, others were of the belief that the hair had been retained specifically to confer good luck on Zhang.

For many people in China, allowing the unchecked growth of mole hairs signifies luck, fortune and wisdom. Photo: Shutterstock

Perky pinkies

As well as enhancing money-making luck, some Hongkongers believe that allowing the nail on your pinky finger to significantly outgrow that of those on every other digit, signifies affluence.

The rationale behind this thinking is that if a person sports an extended pinky nail, the chances are they do not engage in low-paid manual labour.

Bedroom of roses

If you are a young man, or woman, seeking help in the pursuit of love and romance, the superstition lobby recommends populating your sleeping quarters with fresh roses, minus their thorns.

Some go even further, arguing that the charm only works if nine of the flowers are placed in the bedroom every day for 49 days, replacing them as they wither.

Others recommend that women place the flowers in the southwest corner of the room, while men should plump for northwest.

This gender-based geographical stipulation stems from the “Eight Trigrams” in Chinese culture which sees the southwest as receptive, signifying women, and the northwest creative, signifying men.