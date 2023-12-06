In 2020, the nanny, surnamed Liang, was employed by a woman called Xie to look after her daughter, Mili, in the eastern province of Zhejiang,

The move is the latest twist in a bitter feud between two families involved in the tragic death of a two-year-old girl who plunged from the 23rd floor of a residential building three years ago.

Relatives of a nanny in China whose negligence led to the death of a toddler have filed a defamation lawsuit against the grieving family of the dead child.

The tragedy unfolded on December 15 the same year when Xie was at work and Liang took Mili to visit her own daughter, Zuo, who lived in a flat on the 23rd floor of a residential building.

Liang left Mili in a room and the child somehow managed to fall out of a window.

The tragic toddler plunged to her death after being left alone in a room in a 23rd-floor flat. Photo: Getty Images

Grieving mother Xie said she has been left upset by the fact that instead of apologising for the death of her daughter, the Liang family has decided to sue her for defamation.

The legal suit alleges that the family of the dead girl spread private information about Liang which was designed to smear her name, according to a report by Star Video.

Earlier, Xie had signed an understanding agreement with Liang instead of suing her.

That agreement broke down and in May 2022, a local court handed Liang a one-year prison term plus two years probation. This was followed by an order to pay compensation to Xie.

However, Xie wanted Liang to take full responsibility for what had happened to her daughter and launched an appeal against the verdict of the local court.

It was at this point Xie received a summons to appear in court on November 29 to face the defamation claims.

“Mili has been gone for three years. I have yet to receive an apology, but all I get is a lawsuit against me,” Xie told Star Video.

Three years after their little girl died, her parents have received no apology, only courtroom heartache. Photo: Getty Images

The dispute has outraged many people on mainland social media.

One online observer said: “The nanny’s family is shameless.”

“The nanny should bear legal liability,” said another.

Stories about careless babysitters are not uncommon in China.

At the beginning of this year, a 21-month-old child in eastern China plunged eight floors to her death due to the actions of a negligent nanny.

In June last year, a two-year-old girl in eastern China fell to her death from the eighth floor of a residential building after she was left in a lift by her nanny.