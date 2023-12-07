The bizarre incident took place on November 27 when the driver from Hangzhou, in the eastern province of Zhejiang, wearing the uniform of a well-known Chinese food delivery company, was stopped by traffic police for running a red light.

After making his plea, the desperate driver got to his feet and ran away screaming: “I don’t want to live anymore.”

The plight of a food delivery worker in China who knelt before a traffic police begging for mercy after he was caught jumping a red light has highlighted the pressures of working in the industry.

In an online video, the police officer is seen scolding the kneeling driver: “What were you doing? The road belongs to everyone, not just you! There are many cars on this road. What if someone had hit you?”

“Get up quickly!” The police officer says.

The delivery driver appeared to have lost his mind when stopped by a traffic police and pushed over his motorbike. Photo: Weibo

However, the driver refuses and after further reprimands, he stands up, pushes over his motorbike and runs away across the road shouting.

As the video spread online, many people assumed the driver’s distress resulted from his fear of being fired over his traffic violation.

The next day, in response to the speculation, a member of staff from the food delivery company said that the platform would take action but would not immediately suspend his account.

“The traffic officer may fine the man for running a red light, and we will offer to educate the delivery driver if the police report the incident to our platform,” the member of staff told Haibao News.

“His job is already difficult, and firing him would make his life more challenging,” the staffer added.

The incident met with mixed sentiments on mainland social media, with some people expressing sympathy for the driver while others pointed out that his actions were dangerous.

“The officer kept scolding the man after he knelt. Couldn’t he have helped the man stand up before educating him?” one online observer said.

Another said: “Life is already hard enough for him. Let’s show more understanding and humanity!”

However, a third person disagreed: “While the delivery driver’s job is tough, running a red light should not be condoned.”

The hysterical delivery driver then darted off across the road, leaving his bike behind, shouting and screaming. Photo: Weibo

A similar incident happened in March when a police officer slapped a kneeling food delivery driver because he did not follow the designated driving lanes.

Following that incident, the local traffic police department said they had yet to identify the officer and “have conducted an internal training programme.”