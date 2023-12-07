When he realised he had hit a luxury car and would incur expensive repair fees, he said he could pay for the fixes but would have to do so in instalments.

The incident happened in Shenzhen in southeastern China’s Guangdong province on November 16 after he jumped a red light to deliver food by a specific time, according to Yangcheng Evening News.

A kind-hearted sports car driver in China has refused to accept financial compensation from a delivery driver who accidentally crashed into her Porsche, moving many people on mainland social media.

“Don’t worry about my car. No need for you to compensate me,” the woman told the young driver whose face and hands were covered in blood.

The food delivery worker was left with blood-covered face and hands from the collision. Photo: QQ.com

Then she added: “Look, your jaw is injured. I will give you some money, and you should go to the hospital.”

The video was shot by the woman’s friend, surnamed Wang, who called the police.

An officer later confirmed that the delivery driver was responsible for the crash.

There were scratches on the bonnet and bumper of the red Porsche, said Wang, who estimated repair costs could run into tens of thousands of yuan (several thousand US dollars).

“My friend said the worker looked wretched, so she did not want to create a huge financial burden for him. What’s more, she offered to pay for his medical costs, but he refused,” Wang told the newspaper.

The woman’s kindess has caused her to trend online, receiving 1 million likes on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

“This car owner is so kind-hearted. She understands the hardship of the delivery worker and deserves our applause. We should promote her spirit,” one person said.

Fixing the scratches on the sports car will be expensive, but its owner cared more about compassion than cash. Photo: QQ.com

“One person is good-hearted, and the other is willing to shoulder his responsibility. I hope both parties live peacefully in their lives,” said another.

Stories involving luxury cars often make headlines in China.

Last year, also in Guangdong province, a father was praised online for teaching his three-year-old son the value of taking responsibility by making him apologise and pay 2,000 yuan (US$280) for deliberately scratching several luxury cars in their neighbourhood.