In a viral video, the woman is seen sitting on her bed hyper-focused on the laptop screen while her groom competes with her from across the bed, surrounded by his wedding party.

When the wedding party of the groom arrived at a hotel room, the couple kicked off a League of Legends competition with the bride, surnamed Ning.

A pair of newlyweds in China shunned a traditional wedding and instead staged a gaming contest during their nuptials, creating a unique ceremony and rekindling precious memories.

Ning said esports are an important part of their relationship, as her husband was an enthusiastic gamer when they first met. However, his love for games weakened, but she kept playing and has since become better than him.

The groom teamed up with his entire wedding party, but still lost to his skilled bride. Photo: Douyin

“Everyone knows that I am good, so they joined together to help him beat me,” said Ning with a smile, adding: “The winner will get lucky money, so even if I end up losing we will both be happy.”

Ning still beat her partner despite him having extra help.

The couple have been together since secondary school and their memories of gaming together inspired them to have the unusual wedding.

Their story has captivated many people on mainland social media.

One online observer said: “Their wedding is so cool!”

“These young people know how to enjoy their wedding,” said another.

“This is the most civilised wedding scene I’ve seen,” quipped a third person.

The popularity of esports is widespread and still growing in China despite a tough regulatory environment in the country.

Gaming has been a big part of their relationship so the couple wanted to rekindle old memories. Photo: Douyin

According to a news report by CNBC in July last year, China was the largest competitive gaming market in the world, generating US$403.1 million in esports revenue in 2021.

Prior to that, in 2020, Chinese iResearch Consulting Group released data that there were 470 million gamers nationwide.