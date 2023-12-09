She and her friends hung red banners that announced: “This s*** marriage ends here” and “Warm congratulations on our diva becoming single again”.

The woman, surnamed Song, celebrated the end of her four-year marriage with a big party in southeastern China’s Guangdong province in June.

Five months after a woman in China posted photos of her divorce celebration on social media, the topic has gone viral, highlighting a new attitude towards splitting up.

They performed celebratory rituals such as stepping over a fire basin, taking a pomelo leaf shower for “cleansing”, and singing a song called Break Up Happily.

The 34-year-old also invited a photographer friend to take pictures of the divorce process, including the moment she collected the certificate of separation with her ex-husband.

More and more unhappy married couples are choosing to split and make a record of the break-up process. Photo: Shutterstock

In a post on China’s lifestyle social media platform Xiaohongshu which has so far attracted 230,000 likes Song wrote: “I would have divorced long ago if I had known it would make me feel so happy.”

She said she had seen a message on her husband’s phone in May that revealed he had been cheating on her.

After recovering from the initial upset, she decided to divorce him and start a new life.

Song said she did not have a wedding ceremony when she got married, and the divorce party was her belated “sense of ritual”.

She is not the only person who went high-profile with their divorce on social media.

On Xiaohongshu, the hashtag #divorce has received 2.76 billion views while the hashtag #divorcephotography has garnered 8.3 million views.

Photographer Felix Chan said he covered another seven divorces after Song’s, and that the joyful images are a way to “get back at their exes by making them uncomfortable”, and also to “draw a perfect conclusion to their marriage”.

Another woman, 26-year-old Yu’an, also announced her divorce on Xiaohongshu.

She said she felt under great pressure from her family and friends, who tried to dissuade her by telling her how difficult a divorced woman’s life can be.

She said her experience made her realise how hard it was for women to initiate the process, and her high-profile announcement was her way to “break the shame of divorce”.

The divorce rate in China rose from 0.096 per cent in 2000 to 0.31 per cent in 2020, but dropped to 0.2 per cent in 2021 after the country introduced a divorce cooling-off law that requires couples to wait for 30 days before finalising the paperwork.

Data shows that more women are initiating break-ups than their male counterparts. Photo: Shutterstock

Assistant professor at Peking University’s Centre for Social Research, Yu Jia, said the trend of divorce photos and celebration parties showed an increasing social acceptance of divorce.

“Statistical data showed more women initiating divorce than men even though they faced stigmatisation and discrimination,” Yu said, adding: “But there has been higher social tolerance to divorce as it becomes increasingly common.”