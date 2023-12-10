The locks were placed by friends and relatives of the couple who demanded “one carton of cigarettes required to release two locks.”

The novel custom was thrust into the spotlight when someone from Nantong, Jiangsu province in eastern China, posted a video online showing a black Porsche decorated with wedding flowers – and 40 padlocks on its tyres.

A new take on the Chinese wedding tradition of “picking up the bride” has emerged, in which a luxury car is locked using dozens of padlocks, and only unlocked after the gift of several cartons of cigarettes.

“Picking up the bride” is a key feature of traditional Chinese weddings, and usually involves the groom participating in games, rituals and challenges which symbolically demonstrate his dedication to his bride.

It is also customary for the groom to give red envelopes with cash inside, confectionery, cigarettes and other gifts as a way of sharing his happiness and bringing good fortune to the guests.

Dozens of locks were placed on the wheels of the groom’s Porsche sports car in a new twist on tradition. Photo: Douyin

Car-locking is thought to be a contemporary addition to the ancient custom, attracting crowds of bemused onlookers and piquing the curiosity of online observers.

However, some wedding industry professionals in the region claim the practice is part of a long-standing local tradition.

“Years ago, when conditions were poor for everyone, locking the car during the wedding was seen as a way to invite good luck.”

“Nowadays, the locks are for fun and celebration, with no real intention of receiving cigarettes. Typically, the groom will symbolically give a few packs of cigarettes,” said a wedding planner in the province.

A representative from the county government reiterated that the act was indeed in the spirit of fun and that the locks were quickly removed without the exchange of cigarettes.

But the official also offered a note of caution.

“Customs and traditions require guidance and if a wedding car cannot leave the scene, reporting the situation to the police is an option,” the official said.

The tradition has triggered heated online discussions.

One commenter said: “Every place has its own traditions, but it’s important not to go overboard.”

Another online observer questioned the authenticity of the tradition: “A long-standing local custom? Did they even have cars at weddings a century ago?”

“It seems like carrying a cutting tool might come in handy,” remarked a third.

While the intention of traditional wedding celebrations is to share joy and prosperity, it appears some have been exploited for financial gain.

In September, a man in Harbin in northern China halted a wedding car at a hotel entrance, knelt down in front of it and requested money, only leaving after receiving 200 yuan (US$28).

Weddings in China are increasingly seeing strange and often money-grabbing new takes on traditional marriage rituals. Photo: Shutterstock

In August 2020, a couple from Shanxi province in the north of China encountered an elderly woman who stopped their wedding car and asked for cigarettes.

Despite receiving several cartons, she remained unsatisfied, exclaiming: “Five is not enough.”