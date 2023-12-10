‘Just wait for death’: China food delivery rider threatens woman at her home, brandishes big stick, says will poison her after poor review
- Customer leaves negative review for late delivery, leaving food on doorstep
- Worker threatens to lace next disptach to woman with rat poison
The behaviour of an aggressive male food delivery rider in China who stood outside a female customer’s home brandishing a stick and threatening to poison her because she gave him a negative review, has divided opinion on mainland social media.
The unidentified customer from Fujian province in southeastern China was terrified by the act of revenge, according to her friend, surnamed Li, who shared the incident online.
In a video clip, the man is seen standing outside the customer’s flat yelling in a temper and holding a long stick menacingly.
“I warn you. I will put rat poison on the food you order next time. You just wait for death,” he shouts.
Li said the reason her friend left a poor review was because the rider failed to deliver the food on time and when he did eventually arrive he left the bag on the doorstep without telling her.
The woman reported the threatening act to the delivery company and the manager sent the rider to say sorry.
The manager also apologised and passed on a letter of apology from his employee. He also compensated the woman for a door lock which was damaged by the rider.
The story sparked a debate on mainland social media.
Many people condemned the delivery driver while others criticised the customer for not respecting his work.
“The rider definitely overreacted,” one person said.
“It’s very violent behaviour indeed,” said another.
However, some took a different view: “Before leaving a negative review, did the customer think of the bad impact it could have on the rider?” one person asked.
“Leaving a negative review is really bad,” added another.
Stories about delivery drivers often attract great interest in China.
In April, a delivery worker in eastern China made a report to police after she felt “psychologically hurt” by a customer who gave her a bogus address, threatened to beat her up, and posted negative feedback about her on the company’s website.
In another case in May last year, a customer in eastern China demanded a food delivery driver bring him a crate of beer, which had not been included in the order. The driver then had to climb six floors to deliver it.