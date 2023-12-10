The behaviour of an aggressive male food delivery rider in China who stood outside a female customer’s home brandishing a stick and threatening to poison her because she gave him a negative review, has divided opinion on mainland social media.

The unidentified customer from Fujian province in southeastern China was terrified by the act of revenge, according to her friend, surnamed Li, who shared the incident online.

In a video clip, the man is seen standing outside the customer’s flat yelling in a temper and holding a long stick menacingly.

The food delivery worker, seen above, through a door peep hole, was brandishing a big stick when he threatened to poison the customer. Photo: Baidu

“I warn you. I will put rat poison on the food you order next time. You just wait for death,” he shouts.