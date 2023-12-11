Not only did she claim he was inferior, she also said that he “polluted” the air, Guangdong News reported.

The unidentified woman from Sichuan province in southwestern China was eventually kicked out of the cafe by staff after she kept trying to shame the delivery rider on November 29.

A snobbish woman in China who tried to get a food delivery worker ejected from a Starbucks coffee shop because she thought he was inferior has outraged mainland social media.

In a viral video, the woman is seen quarrelling with a service worker and a security guard about the delivery man. The uniformed delivery man gets up from his chair but does not try to fight back.

“I can’t sit here any longer. There’s absolutely no way to sit with him in the store. Not a chance,” the woman said to a coffee shop server.

The woman, who would not stop her elitist rant despite the best efforts of shop staff, was eventually asked to leave. Photo: Baidu

The customer who filmed the video said the woman complained that she could not tolerate being in the same shop as a food delivery rider.

“She said that the delivery man could never be in the same class as her,” the customer told Guangdong News.

Eventually, the coffee shop staff member asked the woman to leave.

“Thanks for coming, goodbye,” the staff member told her.

At the time of writing, the story had attracted 25,000 comments on Douyin with many criticising the woman’s rudeness.

One person said: “This woman pollutes our planet.”

“Why does she think she is superior?” Asked another.

“Does she really think she is noble? She proves that she is very ugly,” said a third.

While another online observer said: “This makes me want to cry. I can’t even imagine how the delivery man feels.”

Stories about customers behaving badly regularly spark a storm in China.

The customer who filmed the Starbucks incident said the delivery worker maintained his cool throughout. Photo: Shutterstock

In July, online observers slammed two well-dressed women on a riverbank picnic in southern China who made a food delivery driver’s life hell with their vague directions and arrogant attitude.

In July last year, a student in eastern China working as a part-time food delivery driver was abused by a customer who refused to let her use the building lift, insulted her work ethic, and then threw hot noodles at her.