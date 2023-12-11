The girlfriend, surnamed Yue, was put under administrative detention by Shanghai police.

However, the woman’s revenge attempt backfired after she was detained for fabricating facts and disturbing the public order, Xingmu Video reported.

A suspicious woman in China who was angry with her boyfriend for not answering her calls tried to get back at him by making a prank call to the police claiming he was visiting a prostitute.

Earlier this month, she called the police station with a “tip off” that sex trade activities were taking place in a foot massage parlour and that her boyfriend was one of the customers.

The woman, who had been drinking alcohol at home, became convinced her man was with a sex worker. Photo: SCMP Felix Wong

However, when officers arrived they found the premises were closed.

Officers contacted Yue’s boyfriend, surnamed Song, and he told them he was having dinner with colleagues at a restaurant next door.

Yue then admitted she had made a fake report, adding that Song had told her he planned to go out with his colleagues that evening.

When she became agitated after her calls had gone unanswered, she then checked his location services and found that he was at the foot massage parlour.

The woman, who was drinking alcohol at home alone, became convinced her boyfriend was hiring a prostitute.

It is not clear how long she spent in police custody, the report said.

The story was met with derision and criticism on mainland social media.

“If I were the man, I would leave her. Such a control freak,” said one person on Douyin.

“If you don’t trust him, don’t stay together. What’s more, you have wasted police resources,” said another user.

“Now the man has total freedom for several days. He can do whatever he wants, haha,” quipped another.

Cases of false reporting to the police are not uncommon in China.

In July, three boys, all under 14 years old, made a bet and called the police in the southern Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, to make a false report saying that someone was drowning in a lake.

The boyfriend was with colleagues and the nearby massage parlour she tipped police off about was closed . Photo: Shutterstock

Their prank call led to a two-hour search by 40 police officers and firefighters.

Later the boys admitted to their prank call. Police reprimanded them before releasing them due to their young age.