As soon as she boarded the crowded bus, she started filming with her mobile phone and noted: “There’s not a single available seat.”

The incident took place on December 2 in Shanghai, when the girl, who was wearing a school uniform and carrying a backpack, could not find a seat on the bus.

A teenage girl in China who cursed and threatened passengers on a crowded bus, and shouted, “I’ll stab you”, after failing to get a seat has ignited a storm of criticism on mainland social media.

The student’s fury escalated when a passenger, who had given her seat to an elderly woman, accidentally touched her backpack

The abusive girl called her parents to complain about her fellow bus passengers. Photo: Weibo

She shouted: “Are you crazy? You just touched my bag. Idiot!”

To which the passenger responded: “When you call others idiots, you might be the one who’s an idiot.”

The retort intensified the teenager’s anger and she threatened: “I’ll stab you!” And she continued her aggressive demand for a seat.

“Hurry up, and let me sit down. My back isn’t in a good condition,” she screeched.

Another female passenger attempted to intervene and said: “If your back hurts, go home and tell your mum. Your parents probably spoil you at home, but nobody will tolerate your behaviour outside.”

This further agitated the girl, who shouted: “I’m not happy, I’ll kill you!”

An elderly man tried to calm her by saying: “Don’t speak like that. Children should be polite.”

The student retorted: “Move away as far as you can! My freaking back hurts!”

When a woman offered her seat to the elderly man, the student grabbed it and repeated the claims about her back pain.

While seated, she called her mother, tearfully complaining about being insulted and about the “unfair treatment”, exclaiming: “They insulted me. They called me a psychopath. They said I’m a ‘pest’.”

The incident sparked a wave of online anger, with commenters criticising the girl’s behaviour and questioning her upbringing.

Despite attempts by other passengers on the bus to calm her down, the girl continued to rant. Photo: Shutterstock

“The passengers are correct. She is definitely a ‘pest,’ no doubt about it,” commented one online observer.

“How could parents raise a daughter who behaves so badly? When she enters the workplace, she’ll face even more challenges and suffering with that attitude,” warned another.

“A teenager threatening to stab other people? So frightening,” a third said.

“She might have bipolar disorder. She should see a doctor soon,” another concerned commenter said.