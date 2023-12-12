After learning about cases in which people had used mydriatic eye drops to feign injuries and extort money, they were inspired to adopt a similar approach.

The scammers, surnamed Qian and Xu, owned a struggling beauty clinic in Yichang, Hubei province in central China which was suffering continuous financial losses due to their poor management.

Fraudsters in China used medical eye drops to feign blindness during cosmetic procedures, extorting more than one million yuan (US$140,000) from clinics over four months.

These eye drops relax the muscles of the eye and dilate the pupil.

Their scam included recruiting a nine-member “professional” team and meticulously assigning roles and responsibilities.

The gang leaders turned to crime because their own clinic was losing money. Photo: Shutterstock

The two gang leaders’ extensive inside knowledge of the industry meant they were able to identify suitable targets, particularly those lacking formal qualifications, and school the others in extortion tactics.

Each fraud would begin with a gang member initiating an online conversation and making an appointment at a beauty clinic for hyaluronic acid injections in the face, which are administered as a complexion-boosting treatment to eliminate wrinkles.

They would then surreptitiously use the eye drops during the procedure and claim that something had gone wrong, causing eye pain and blindness.

The gang member would even propose going to the hospital, but once there they would not undergo examination.

Simultaneously, they would threaten, insult and exert psychological pressure in an attempt to coerce clinic operators into offering compensation.

Fearing legal action, most businesses complied and privately settled the disputes with amounts that ranged from 40,000 yuan (US$5,600) to 100,000 yuan.

From August to November 2022, the gang successfully extorted more than one million yuan from about 20 beauty clinics.

The ill-gotten gains were divided among the team and also used to offset the financial losses of Qian and Xu’s failing business.

The court sentenced the 13 defendants to prison terms ranging from nine months to 10 years for extortion, with fines that varied from 2,000 to 50,000 yuan.

The case, reported by Procuratorial Daily, the official media outlet of The Supreme People’s Procuratorate of China, has left many people stunned on mainland social media.

The elaborate scam pulled together a “professional” nine-member team who were all assigned different roles in the racket. Photo: Shutterstock

“These individuals sure are audacious,” one person commented.

“These scammers are aware that these beauty clinics lack the necessary medical qualifications. I wonder if the relevant authorities are aware of this?” another asked.

“This is truly astonishing,” a third remarked.