She called the police and was thrilled to learn that they tracked down a man in his 30s, who was filmed by a surveillance camera covering the phone with a plate as he picked it up.

A university student surnamed Zhang lost the iPhone 13 she bought for 6,000 yuan less than a year ago in a buffet restaurant in eastern China’s Anhui province on November 19.

A “shameless” man in China who refused to return a mobile phone he picked up before threatening the owner with resetting it unless she paid him 2,000 yuan (US$280), has shocked mainland social media.

However, when she contacted the man, she was shocked when he demanded 2,000 yuan for the phone’s return.

The man even asked the restaurant in which he found the phone for a “finders” fee. Photo: Shutterstock

The man, surnamed Geng, threatened to reset her phone and remove all the data if she refused to pay.

Zhang said, as a student, she did not have much money and the man reduced his demand to 1,500 yuan, 500 of which he said should be paid by the restaurant as a finder’s fee.

Zhang told the mainland media outlet Jimu News the phone was important to her as it contained valuable data including photos of her deceased family members.

She agreed to Geng’s request, and gave him a 500-yuan deposit, which she scraped together from her 1,000-yuan monthly living expenses.

Zhang promised to pay him the remaining 500 yuan after she received the phone by post.

But Geng insisted she pay the full amount as he had scheduled a courier service, and later returned her deposit and blacklisted her on WeChat.

A member of staff from the restaurant told Jimu News that Geng had called them demanding a reward, but they turned him down.

Zhang said the police told her they could not force Geng to return the phone and suggested she sue him.

The authorities said the man would be breaking the law by keeping the personal belongings of another person and might even be guilty of embezzlement if the property was valuable.

People on mainland social media said the man’s actions were tantamount to blackmail. Photo: Shutterstock

Geng’s behaviour shocked mainland social media as in Chinese culture the returning of lost property is deemed a traditional virtue.

“This is blackmail. The woman should sue him and put him in jail,” said one person on Douyin.

“What a greedy and shameless person. He was stealing the phone not picking it up,” said another.