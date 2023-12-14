Jian said the mother of one of her students had told her that her son was bullied by his classmate, who kept stepping on her son and borrowing his rubbers without giving them back.

The teacher, Jian Dan, from northeastern China’s Liaoning province, gave a morning lecture to a group of Primary Two pupils on November 29, and posted a video of it that has attracted 600,000 likes so far on Douyin.

A primary school teacher in China has won online praise for a vivid and imaginative anti-bullying lecture she gave to her class.

She said the boy was so scared that he once held onto his rubber for a whole day at school.

The inventive teacher used the physical metaphor of how easy it is to crush a packet of dried crispy instant noodles to depict weakness. Photo: Douyin

In a bid to resolve the situation Jian invited a pupil in the class to play a game in which she asked him to squeeze a pack of crispy instant noodles, hit an apple and squeeze and hit a rock.

While the student crumbled the noodles easily, he could not hurt the rock no matter how hard he hit it.

“Don’t be crispy instant noodles. Be a rock,” Jian told the class, making the point that anyone who is being bullied should be strong and fight back to make it stop, instead of tolerating the behaviour.

Her parable received positive feedback from her pupils and the online community.

“A teacher is responsible for not only imparting knowledge, but also for cultivating people. You are a great teacher,” said one person on Douyin.

“The kids are lucky to have a teacher like you,” said another.

According to a 2019 Unesco global report on school violence, almost one in three students had been bullied by their peers at school in the month prior to the survey.

No studies have been done into bullying at schools in China, according to a report published by the Shanghai International Studies University’s Journalism and Communication College.

Jian reasoned with her pupils that all their classmates are the apples of their parents’ eyes, and they should never bully those with lower grades or those weaker than them because it would hurt them and break the hearts of their parents.

The teacher then did likewise with a rock in order to show the class an example of strength. Photo: Douyin

She encouraged her students to stand up against school violence and ask her for help if they are treated unfairly.

Many schools in China have invited police officers to lecture on the subject in recent years amid rising anti-bullying awareness in recent years.

Jian said she talked privately to the bullied student and his desk mate following her lecture, and was happy to learn that the bully had realised his mistake.