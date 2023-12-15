Frustrated that she cancelled the ride, the driver tried to tell the woman that he had just finished a long commute and then waited for her for 30 minutes.

The dispute took place at the entrance to a hotel in Shenzhen, in the southeastern province of Guangdong and involved a young woman with a large suitcase arguing with a ride-hailing driver, Star Video reported.

A woman in China cancelled her ride-hailing order because the driver failed to load her luggage despite him driving 40km to pick her up and waiting for half an hour at the pickup spot.

He added that in that time he had three arguments with a hotel security guard because he was idling at the pickup spot.

The woman insisted on cancelling the ride because the driver had not offered to help with her luggage, which she said should have been included in the premium car service she believed she had ordered.

Despite the driver’s attempts to reason with her, the woman ignored him and played with her phone. Photo: Haokan

However, the driver said: “Look carefully! You ordered a regular ride-hailing service, not a premium service. Regardless, I would still have helped you with your luggage if you had asked.”

But the would-be passenger is adamant that the driver should have proactively offered to help.

“Taxi drivers always help with luggage. Your car is so dirty, and my luggage is heavy. Am I supposed to load it myself?” She asked. “Who wouldn’t offer to help a passenger with luggage upon arriving at a hotel entrance?”

Frustrated, the driver tried to reason with the passenger, but she ignored him and played with her phone.

The incident, which happened in 2021, has begun trending again on social media.

As a result of the video, the ride-hailing company both compensated and punished the driver.

In a statement, the company said: “We have reimbursed the driver for commuting without getting paid. However, the incident created widespread social media attention, and the passenger said she was verbally abused.

“We have informed and warned the driver against insulting passengers or spreading personal information, and we will educate him about our platform rules and follow through with punishment.”

The ride-hailing driver drove for 40km specifically to pick up the woman. Photo: Haokan

The statement intensified online anger, which is largely in support of the driver.

“The passenger is so heartless! People like her should be blacklisted and never allowed to book a ride again,” said one online observer.

“The accuser complained first without acknowledging her unreasonable behaviour. Helping her with her luggage is a favour from the driver, not an obligation. She should have at least asked politely,” said another.

A third person said: “The company’s mishandling of this situation reflected their incompetence. It also showed a lack of moral judgment and social responsibility.”