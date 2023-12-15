A man in China killed a rat by slapping it six times in just four seconds, delighting people on mainland social media who have praised him for “getting rid of a public nuisance”.

The rodent was running through a supermarket in Zhejiang province in eastern China on December 3 and the quick-thinking man decided to take matters into his own hands, according to china.com.cn.

Surveillance footage shows him hitting the rat – first against a wall and then on top of a refrigerator – and then slamming its body on the floor to make sure it was dead. He then stomps on it to make doubly sure.

The man reacted with lightning speed when he saw the rat climbing a wall, slapping it about before stomping on the rodent to make sure it was dead. Photo: Baidu

“He was aware of the risk from slapping the rat with his bare hands, so he did it quickly so that the rat had no time to bite him,” a neighbour told the media.