Quirky China: man in shop kills rat with bare hands, spicy grilled ice cubes, Shanghai sunflower performance artist splits opinion
- Man slaps pesky supermarket rodent to death in double-quick time
- Spicy ice cubes trend as flowering performance artist creates controversy online
A man in China killed a rat by slapping it six times in just four seconds, delighting people on mainland social media who have praised him for “getting rid of a public nuisance”.
The rodent was running through a supermarket in Zhejiang province in eastern China on December 3 and the quick-thinking man decided to take matters into his own hands, according to china.com.cn.
Surveillance footage shows him hitting the rat – first against a wall and then on top of a refrigerator – and then slamming its body on the floor to make sure it was dead. He then stomps on it to make doubly sure.
“He was aware of the risk from slapping the rat with his bare hands, so he did it quickly so that the rat had no time to bite him,” a neighbour told the media.
One online observer joked: “He is awesome! Even a cat is not as quick as he is.”
“The rat’s relatives probably left the supermarket immediately,” quipped another.
Spicy ice cubes
A weird new street food dish from northeastern China has caught the imagination of mainland social media – spicy barbecued ice cubes.
The dish first appeared in night markets in the southern province of Hunan, and – for 15 yuan (US$2) per dish – a person can enjoy an ice cube covered in red chilli flakes, green onions and spicy sauce.
In a viral video, a food stall owner asks a customer if she wants her ice cubes to be “grilled tough or tender?” Unsure how to answer, she hesitantly replies: “A bit tender, please.”
The meal is apparently a traditional snack from northeastern China, but that claim is up for debate.
“I am a native of northeastern China, and honestly, I’ve never seen this dish in my life,” said one person online.
Regardless, the unusual ice cubes are capturing attention both inside and outside of China.
“I wonder if the person feels hot or cold after eating this,” another person said.
Earlier this year, a dish in which people sucked on stir-fried small river stones became a popular food trend in China.
A controversial sunflower
A 23-year-old performance artist who dressed as a sunflower while posing at famous Shanghai landmarks has brought joy and created controversy on mainland social media.
Identifying himself as Classmate Xiaogang, the man said he had become a “walking sunflower”.
He shifted between squatting on the road and raising his head towards the sun, like a sunflower basking in the sun, or asking pedestrians to spray water on him, similar to watering a plant.
He also invited strangers to wear another sunflower headgear and pose with him.
“I hope your life will be bright every day,” he told people on the street.
Xiaogang said he aimed to inspire the public to think outside the box. His videos have attracted 150,000 likes on Douyin.
“So wonderful! It’s a slice of warmth in winter,” said one online observer.
But others took a different view: “He doesn’t feel shame? I think the authorities should do something to stop his performance,” said one person online.