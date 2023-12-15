On opening the WeChat wallet, she found there was no barrier to accessing the money, so she decided to take her daughter on a shopping spree.

After finding the phone on the street in Sichuan province in the southwest of the country the woman, surnamed Wang, said she was shocked to discover the phone was not password-protected.

Police in China detained a 60-year-old woman in early December after she went on a shopping spree with an unlocked phone she found with 5,100 yuan (US$700) deposited in the owner’s e-wallet.

Wang lied to her daughter and said her new boyfriend had given her the phone with a budget to spend on shopping.

The mother lied to her daughter about the contents of the e-wallet and then took her on a clothes shopping spree. Photo: Weibo

The two went to a clothing store where they spent the entire 5,100 yuan.

The duo had to make eight separate payments, all of which were under 1,000 yuan (US$140) because the password-free payment system on WeChat only allows transactions below 1,000 yuan.

The police tracked down Wang after the owner of the phone, surnamed He, reported it lost.

Wang was detained for theft, but it remains unclear what punishment she will face as the case is still under investigation.

The man who owns the phone told officers he was a manual labourer and the 5,100 yuan was cash he had saved up to cover his grandson’s living expenses.

The story went viral on the mainland social media, with many people condemning the woman.

“Can the money be retrieved? After all, this poor man had to work hard to earn his savings,” said one person online.

The pair had to make eight separate purchases because the e-wallet system on the phone only allows a certain amount each time. Photo: Weibo

“This woman has an evil heart. Did she not feel shame when spending other people’s money?” asked another online observer.

While a third person said: “This case shows why it is crucial to set up passwords for your mobile phone and other online payment platforms.”