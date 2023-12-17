Yu said he first attached stuffed toys on his work clothes when he found some small toys young patients had lost or left behind.

Yu Jingjing, 38, who works at Dalian Children’s Hospital in Liaoning province in northeastern China, is famous among other security guards because he collects small stuffed toys and hangs them from the back of his uniform, the People’s Daily reported.

A security guard at a children’s hospital has been nicknamed the “toy swordsman” because he amuses young patients with an arsenal of cute toys attached to his uniform to ease their nervousness about seeing the doctor.

“I thought the toys on my uniform were striking so that the children and their parents would easily find their lost toys when they revisited the hospital,” Yu was quoted as saying.

Yu, who initially identified himself as a “walking lost and found office” for toys, unexpectedly found that many of the children would gather around him to play with the toys.

It was so effective that even crying children would calm down when they saw him. Yu said he would sometimes give the toys to the patients as gifts.

Yu will occasionally buy new toys with his own money, and his colleagues will clean lost toys and give them to him for his costume.

He is now affectionately called the “toy swordsman” who wears a “toy cloak” because his costume represents a stockpile of happiness for the children.

“I am also a father. It makes me happy to help a kid stop crying,” said Yu. “Although I can not cure them, I try to ease their pain in my own way.”

Yu’s teenage son discovered his father’s toy cloak last month when he went to the hospital to treat a cold.

“My son asked me why I hung toys on my uniform. I told him it was to cheer up the ‘younger brothers and sisters’ who were scared about their physical checkups and worried about receiving an injection. He instantly said he was willing to donate some toys,” Yu said.

Yu’s efforts to bring joy to children have earned significant praise online.

“I salute this security guard,” said one internet observer.

Another person said: “He uses his ordinary job to provide warmth to the world.”

Stories of kind-hearted adults helping children often trend online and move internet users.

Recently, dozens of elderly women in a residential community in eastern Zhejiang province started a “shared grandma” scheme to provide care and companionship to children during the day when their parents are at work.