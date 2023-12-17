The new policy means an employee will enjoy a full monthly bonus if they run 50km a month; 60 per cent for running 40km, and 30 per cent for 30km. Meanwhile, those who run 100km a month will receive an extra 30 per cent.

The Dongpo Paper company in Guangdong province recently cancelled its traditional annual performance-based bonus in favour of a monthly one that depends on the amount of exercise undertaken by individuals.

A Chinese company has controversially replaced its year-end bonus with a new rewards system for employees aimed at motivating them to keep fit and healthy.

The scheme also takes into account mountain hiking and speed walking, which could account for 60 and 30 per cent respectively of the total exercise required.

The distance is calculated by apps on the employees’ phones.

The new policy means employees will enjoy a full monthly bonus if they run 50km a month or more if they achieve extra. Photo: Shutterstock

As news of the company’s innovative policy went viral on Chinese social media, the company’s boss, Lin Zhiyong, explained the value of such a scheme for employers: “A company can last long when its employees are healthy”.

According to the firm’s official WeChat account, Lin practises what he preaches, having reached the summit of Mount Everest twice.

He said he has spent the last three years encouraging his employees to enjoy sports and fitness as he does.

The company has been keeping track of its employees’ exercise output, and Lin said: “Basically, all of them qualify to get the full amount of bonus”.

Office work contributes significantly to sedentary behaviour that is associated with a range of health consequences. Photo: Shutterstock

An employee said the new bonus scheme is “killing two birds with one stone” as “we can get both health and money.”

Another employee with top exercise performance, Zhou Jian, had been running 90km every month, and said it helped him reduce his blood sugar.

Views on the policy were divided among the online community.

“I need a company like this to help me keep fit,” said one person.

“The intention of the company’s policy is good but it should take into consideration any existing conditions or health issues among its employees,” said another.

“The company should add an extra bonus to the employees who do exercise, instead of using the existing bonus as a bargaining chip,” said a third.

Similarly, in 2019, the canteen of Beijing Institute of Graphic Communication encouraged its students to work out by giving a free share of crayfish to those who walked more than 10,000 steps a day, and half price for those who walked over 5,000 steps a day. The campaign received an enthusiastic response from students.