On December 7 in a traffic-heavy area in Hangzhou in the eastern part of China, a Porsche SUV stopped suddenly and its driver emerged.

The incident, which happened when the husband forcefully dragged his wife out of his car on a main road as their toddler son clung to her, has shocked and outraged mainland social media.

A little boy in China was rescued by a passing stranger after he was left upset, distressed, and lying on a busy road while his parents argued.

He marched to a rear door of the vehicle, opened it abruptly, and hauled out a woman with a little boy in her arms. The man appeared to use considerable force to drag them out, even placing one of his feet on a foothold to gain traction.

After the video of the incident went viral with more than 8 million views on Douyin, the man apologised to his wife and to “society”. Photo: Baidu

The couple appeared to be having an argument and the woman was heard shouting: “No one would like to live with a person like you.”

She hurriedly stood up from the road where she had fallen after being dragged and crawled back into the car but left her son lying in the road.

The boy, aged about two, was crying loudly during his parents’ angry exchange and was clearly scared and confused about being alone on a busy road.

Fortunately, a kind-hearted man stopped his car to pick up the boy and place him safely back inside his father’s car, before admonishing the couple for their thoughtless behaviour.

According to mainland media reports, the parents were quarrelling about their son’s education issues.

After the video of the incident went viral and was viewed 8 million times on the Douyin social media platform, the man apologised to his wife and to “society” as well.

“I won’t do that again. I will try to get along well with my wife,” the man said, adding: “I thank that kind driver who picked up my son in time.”

The woman also apologised to her husband, saying she should not have argued with him while he was driving.

The little boy cried amidst his parents’ argument and appeared scared and confused on a busy road. Photo: Baidu

Most internet users called out the husband while some criticised the wife too.

“The man’s action of suddenly stopping his car on the road was dangerous to other drivers. He should be punished seriously,” said one angry online observer.

“If I were the woman, I would never reconcile with the man,” said another person.

Another pointed out: “Both of them are in the wrong. No matter what disputes they have, they should not fight on the road.”

Couples having disputes in public frequently trend on social media in China.

In September, a man in central Hubei province was filmed beating himself about the head and stomping his feet in the street as he berated his wife for cheating on him.

In the same month, a divorced couple who fought over their son at his primary school gate were slammed for ignoring the crying boy’s feelings.