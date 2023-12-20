She accumulated a vast number of groups on WeChat, the most popular social media app on the mainland, because of the hundreds of small business clients that required individual attention.

The woman, surnamed Tang, was working for a company that designs shopping centres in Nanchong, Sichuan province in southwestern China, BaiLu Video reported.

A former white-collar worker in China who spent over three hours dropping out of 600 work-related chat groups after she quit her job has struck a chord with millions of people in the country.

Tang’s work involved checking and signing off designs for every store, and joining chat groups became a way to communicate for all parties involved in the process.

She said she was expected to be available “24 hours a day” to respond to messages from the groups, which she found extremely stressful. Even when she went out socially, she brought a laptop with her and was always on stand-by to reply to queries from clients.

Tang was expected to be constantly available, “24 hours a day,” to promptly respond to messages from the client groups, a situation that caused her immense stress. Photo: Shutterstock

After she quit her job earlier this month, Tang deleted all her work chat groups, a process that took her three and a half hours.

“Having left all those groups, I feel quite relaxed. So many work chat groups explicitly demonstrate the hardship in the workplace,” Tang said.

Her story was viewed 9 million times on Douyin alone and has generated substantial discussion on mainland social media.

“Her work is suffocating. It is an experience with mental torture,” one person commented

“If I were her, I would have already mentally crashed,” another sympathised.

“Many people think information equals wealth and success; information is trouble and a shackle. You will be free and easy without joining any chat group,” a third online observer said.

Employees in mainland China face intense competition in the job market, with the country’s youth unemployment rate reaching a record high of 21.3 per cent in June. Photo: Shutterstock

It is well documented that employees in mainland China face huge pressure due to intense competition in the job market. The country’s youth unemployment rate hit a record high of 21.3 per cent in June, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In 2019, a human resources employee at a communications company in eastern China’s Anhui province was fired abruptly because she did not share posts about her employer on her personal social media account.

The company expected its workers to create posts every day to raise its profile on social media. The woman took the firm to a labour tribunal.