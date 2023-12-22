A university in China sparked public backlash after allegedly mandating student blood donations, calling them “non-negotiable political tasks”, and linking participation to rewards, recognition, and party membership.

A whistleblower shared screenshots on December 12 from a counsellor from Harbin Finance University in northern China’s Heilongjiang province in which she repeatedly urged students to donate blood and decried their low participation.

In the messages, the woman explicitly said that students who were members of the communist party or filled class leadership roles would lose their eligibility for various recognitions and awards. She even threatened that party members could lose their membership.

Donating blood is an excellent means for individuals to contribute to the overall health of their community, regardless of financial constraints or limited availability for volunteering. Photo: Getty Images

One message said: “Donating blood is a political task. Each class must have at least five donors, including class leaders and party branch secretaries. If that is insufficient to meet our goals, then students who want to work towards party membership should participate.”