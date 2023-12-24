It was recorded on the evening before she died and shows the 88-year-old woman tucking her bed quilt around the 50-year-old man who was asleep by her side after caring for her during the day.

The surveillance footage was posted by the son, surnamed Wang, in memory of his mother, who passed away from oesophageal cancer last year.

A video clip of a last loving gesture by a dying Chinese mother who is tucking a quilt around her sleeping son has touched many hearts.

Wang, from northwestern China’s Shaanxi province, said his mother adopted him when he was three months old. His adoptive father died when he was six, and the widow raised her eight children alone.

He said he still felt great pain when thinking about his mother’s death.

The loving relationship between the mother and son has moved many to tears.

The deep bond between a mother and her son has touched the hearts of many as it is widely acknowledged that the love of a mother is unparalleled. Photo: Weibo

“The mother was protecting her child even in the last moments of her life,” commented one observer.

“A mother’s love is the greatest,” said another.

“He will always feel the warmth of the quilt that she tucked around him that evening,” a third wrote.

Stories about the love and care between parents and children never fail to arouse strong emotions among Chinese social media observers.

In a poignant display of a mother’s love, the terminally-ill woman tenderly enveloped her son with a cozy quilt, embracing him in her final loving gesture. Photo: Weibo

On December 15, a 27-year-old man in northeastern China’s Liaoning province posted a video of his mother, who was critically ill from late-stage cancer, making him his favourite noodles with fried bean paste. It was the first meal she made for him in three months.

The skeletal-looking woman, who weighed only 35kg and needed to inhale oxygen from a ventilator after the exertion of cooking the dinner, insisted on making the noodles without her son’s help.

The young man, surnamed Ma, said he knew his mother desperately wanted to do something for him in her last days.

“I dared not imagine the significance of this meal, but tonight I am the happiest child in the world,” he said.

In September, a 13-year-old girl from eastern China’s Zhejiang province found letters left by her late mother in a memo app on her mobile phone.

Among them was one that was a blessing for her daughter’s future wedding.