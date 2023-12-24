The octogenarian gifted all his property to the man, surnamed Liu, and his family to thank them for the care and support they had given him in the last few years of his life.

The deceased man, surnamed Ma, caused a sensation three years ago when notary officials witnessed his decision to leave his entire estate to a fruit seller who was not related to him.

A court in Shanghai decided that a market stall owner should inherit the assets of an old man, including a property worth 3.3 million yuan (US$460,000), despite relatives challenging the validity of his will.

Years ago, the elderly man invited Liu, his wife and their three children, who had been living in a shabby place, to move into his home and live with him.

When Ma died on December 31, 2021, his three sisters who also occupied the house, refused to hand his bank account certificates to Liu, insisting they were entitled to their brother’s money. So Liu took them to court.

Allegations of Ma’s mental illnesses, including Alzheimer’s disease, raised concerns about his ability to sign the document. Photo: Weibo

Ma’s relatives said the agreement, signed between the old man and Liu in 2020, stipulating that Liu was responsible for taking care of Ma until he died when all his property would then be passed to him, was invalid.

They claimed Ma had developed mental illnesses, including Alzheimer’s disease, and lacked the psychological capacity to sign the document.

However, the notary officials refuted the relatives’ claims and said there was nothing wrong with the old man’s mind.

In a verdict made by the Baoshan District People’s Court at the beginning of this month, the judges concluded the agreement was valid and ordered that Ma’s house and any money should be transferred to Liu.

The old man bequeathed all his possessions including his flat to the caring fruit stall owner who had looked after him during his last years. Photo: Weibo

According to reports, the close relationship between the two men began when they chatted at Liu’s fruit stall near Ma’s home.

When Ma’s only child, a son who had mental illness, died suddenly, it was Liu who handled everything. None of Ma’s relatives attended the funeral.

On one occasion, when Ma was unconscious after a fall at home, Liu found him and took him to hospital and was his only visitor during his stay.

After Ma was discharged, he invited Liu’s family to live with him to form a “special family”.

News of the recent court verdict has attracted more than 100,000 comments and online interactions.

“The judgment is fair and reasonable. Good deeds bring good fortune,” one online user commented.

“Even if the fruit stall owner coveted the house, the old man did not lose out. He lived a happy, dignified life being well cared for in his last days,” said another.

“It is simple and straightforward; I will be kind to the person who is kind to me,” added another.