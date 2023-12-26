The teacher from northwestern China’s Shaanxi province, surnamed Zhu, made a video of her speech and sent it to her students to motivate them before they take their gaokao university entrance exams in 2024.

A realistic and heartfelt speech by a Chinese secondary school teacher, encouraging her students to learn to accept failures and live a “down-to-earth” life, has garnered widespread approval.

Zhu said she did not only want to wish her students good luck, she also wanted to try and convey to them that it is OK to fail in life and to face that prospect with acceptance and ease.

“You might need to retake the gaokao exams or be unemployed or divorced in the future. Some of you might have a romantic relationship that the world does not understand,” Zhu said.

She then raised the coffee mug in her hand and said: “No matter how worn out the coffee mug in your hand is, it is a good mug as long as it can hold coffee.”

The speech by a Chinese teacher encouraging her students to embrace failure resonated with many and she illustrated her point by likening a worn-out coffee mug to a good mug as long as it holds coffee. Photo: Douyin

“I hope you live life with strength and also lightness. Accept and open up yourself,” she said, going on to share a summary of her life, which she described as “mediocre but delightful.”

The teacher also quoted renowned Chinese poet Hai Zi’s poem Facing the Sea with Spring Blossoms, adding her own interpretation.

“How can you see spring blossoms while facing the sea?” She said, and advised the students to be “down-to-earth”.

Zhu’s words have inspired many online.

“The teacher’s words are more meaningful than a thousand best wishes. No one can succeed every time. The important thing is to have the courage to face our failure and accept ourselves as who we are,” commented a person on Douyin.

Chinese social media platforms are ablaze with captivating and awe-inspiring speeches delivered by teachers, making them the favored content among users. Photo: Shutterstock

“A lot of people’s pain comes from not understanding this truth,” another agreed.

“The teacher is great. Being mediocre is not scary. What’s really scary is not accepting that,” said a third.

The gaokao has often been deemed as the most competitive exam in a Chinese student’s life and the sole chance for a person from a humble background to achieve future success.

In 2023, a record 12.91 million people were reported to have sat the exams.

Inspiring speeches by teachers are favoured content on Chinese social media platforms.

In early December, a primary teacher from northeastern China gave a vivid anti-bullying talk to her students by asking a child to squeeze a pack of crispy instant noodles and hit a rock. The noodles crumbled easily but the rock remained steady.

“Do not be crispy instant noodles. Be a rock,” the teacher said to her students, encouraging them to stand up to bullies.