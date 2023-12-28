Her daughter became worried after she saw the grey hairs and asked: “Your hair is also falling out. Are you going to die?”

The unnamed mother, from Shaanxi province in northwest China, shared a video of a heartwarming talk with her little girl, whose age is unknown, on her Douyin account with 291,000 followers.

A little girl went viral on the mainland Chinese internet after she complained about her mother’s grey hairs because she worried they were a sign the woman was about to die.

“No. I’m just growing older,” the mother answered.

The girl said: “I have not grown up yet, so you are not allowed to die. If you pass away, who will look after me?”

She then puckered her eyebrows and pursed her lips while she waited for an answer.

The tender young girl expressed her concern to her mother about finding some grey hairs and asked if it meant her mother would pass away soon. Photo: Weibo

To comfort the girl, the mother said she was perfectly healthy, but added: “Even if I’m not here, your father will find a new mother for you.”

That answer surprised the little girl, who became emotional and said: “I don’t want a new mum. I want you to be an old mother who has wrinkles! I will be very sad without you.”

The mother remained calm and tried to shift the topic to her husband.

“Would you feel the same sadness without your father?” She asked.

The girl said she would not be as sad because her father would be at another home in heaven.

At the time of writing, the Douyin story had attracted 78,000 comments.

Tales featuring adorable children consistently garner immense popularity on mainland social media platforms. Photo: Shutterstock

“She is so adorable,” said one commenter.

Another added: “She looks like a little adult.”

Another person said: “She is right. A mother is much more important than a father.”

One person asked with amusement: “Hahaha, how does her father feel?”

Stories about sweet children regularly gain popularity on mainland social media.

In September, a little girl in northeastern China went viral after she tried to stop the constant lecturing from her mother by insisting that home is a place for love.

In August, a three-year-old girl in northeastern China helped her tofu-selling grandfather by bowing to customers and saying: “We can’t wait to see you next time.”