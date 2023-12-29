When the boy and mother successfully wrapped the tongue in the plastic, the mother let him drink the medicine through a straw.

“Put out your tongue. Stretch forward. Don’t move,” the mother told the young boy. She then helped him insert his tongue into the makeshift “tongue glove”, according to a People’s Daily report on December 18.

A mother in Shanghai covered her son’s tongue with a piece of a plastic glove so he would not taste the unpleasant flavours of a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) herbal soup.

The mother’s method amused many internet users, with one person quipping: “His tongue and stomach will be arguing for a whole night on whether the medicine is bitter or not.”

Medical experts have advised against following the mother’s example, cautioning that the presence of plastic on the tongue may pose potential safety hazards. Photo: Douyin

However, medical experts said other parents should not follow the mother’s lead because the plastic could present a safety hazard.

“The kid would be in danger if the boy accidentally inhaled the plastic,” Xue Zheng, a doctor from Shanghai Municipal Hospital of TCM, was quoted as saying.

Medicinal drink made of plastic seahorses

A man in Guangdong province in southeastern China tried to make a medicinal liquor by soaking seahorses in wine for two years – following a TCM folk practice – only to discover that the marine animals he bought were made of plastic.

The man, surnamed Wang, said he bought the “seahorses” from a vendor in another province for 30 yuan (US$4), according to Guangdong TV.

According to traditional Chinese medicine literature, seahorses are believed to possess the ability to improve kidney function and alleviate fatigue. Photo: Baidu

The man then put the seahorses in a large vat of wine and had been drinking the concoction regularly for the past two years.

Earlier this month, after Wang finished the bottle, he noticed the seahorses appeared strange.

“The seahorses would not break when I tore them, and they shrunk when I burnt them, releasing a plastic smell,” Wang said.

The man said he felt angry that he had been cheated into drinking “plastic liquor” for a long time, although he did add that he was relieved that he did not get sick.

An army of snowmen

A massive group of gigantic snowmen, all looking identical, appeared as an art festival installation in northeastern China’s Jilin province.

A viral video clip showed hundreds of tall snowmen decorated with the same expression and scarf appearing on the city streets, earning the nickname of “snowmen army” or the “Terracotta Warriors in northeastern China”, according to the local newspaper Life Herald.

Some individuals online jestingly expressed their unease at the prospect of encountering so many identical snowmen, particularly during nighttime. Photo: Baidu

The newspaper said a local resort made the snowmen for a winter art festival.

The snowmen video caused a buzz on mainland social media, with one person saying: “What a spectacular sight!”

Another person wrote: “To be honest, I would feel a bit nervous seeing so many identical snowmen, especially at night.”