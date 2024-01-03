Wang only realised and accepted that he was trapped in a love scam when the police investigated his situation, according to a report in The Paper.

The Shanghai resident, who uses the alias Wang Yuan, slipped into debt by giving financial support to his girlfriend, nicknamed Zhang Li, and her family for five years.

A man in China who insisted on forgiving a married woman who pretended to be his girlfriend to con him out of two million yuan (US$280,000) has shocked mainland social media.

Details of the racket began to emerge in August when Wang’s boss, surnamed Li, discovered that Wang had gone into debt to the tune of US$280,000 because of his girlfriend.

Despite the fact that Wang did not think he was being deceived, Li was concerned and went to the authorities.

It took years for the Shanghai victim of the romance scam to accept the reality of his situation. Photo: Shutterstock

Li told the police that he could not believe the amount Wang had spent because he was normally relatively frugal. Not only that, the company covered the cost of meals and accommodation for staff.

Also, Li was startled to find that Wang had borrowed money from his colleagues and others after he met Zhang on the internet five years ago.

At one point, he asked Wang: “Why do you need to borrow money?”

Wang’s response was unclear, but it further raised Li’s suspicions, especially when the former said he had stumped up more than 200,000 yuan to pay for the studies of Zhang’s younger brother.

Then things got even worse. Li discovered that Zhang was married with a son.

Blinded by bogus love, Wang chose not to believe Li and continued to support Zhang, even convincing his sick mother to apply for a mortgage loan on her behalf.

The police quickly arrested Zhang who confessed and said that both she and her husband had been unemployed for a long time, so had kept asking Wang for money.

When asked if he knew about his wife’s “affair”, Zhang’s husband said she told him Wang was simply a generous platonic friend.

“I did not know about the real nature of their relationship or the money,” he told The Paper.

While Wang eventually accepted that he had been scammed, he said he hoped the police would drop the case against Zhang.

Later, when he was informed that Zhang would be prosecuted, Wang provided a letter of understanding to prove that he had forgiven her.

“I neither hate nor blame her. I hope she will just receive a mild sentence,” Wang said.

The story has sparked a heated discussion on mainland social media.

One online observer said: “The price of love really is too high.”

A police investigation revealed that the man’s “girlfriend” was, in fact, married with a son. Photo: Shutterstock

“Oh my god, is this man a robot? He needs to wake up,” said another.

Stories about romance scams regularly make headlines in China.

In November, a woman in Shanghai defrauded her friend out of more than 1.79 million yuan (US$250,000) by posing as the son of a wealthy business executive and sustaining a fabricated romance.

In another case, also in November, a 51-year-old mother and son in eastern China were detained for conning a wealthy friend out of 800,000 yuan after the son introduced his mother as his 27-year-old “childhood friend” who was keen to begin a relationship.