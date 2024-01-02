He was leading a firefighting squad from southwestern Sichuan province when his team was sent to support colleagues elsewhere.

Liu Pan, had both his hands amputated and suffered burns covering 93 per cent of his body after he heroically tackled fierce flames in central Hunan province in October 2022.

A firefighter who was horrifically disfigured in a forest fire last year has just learned he is about to become a father, attracting a flood of good wishes on mainland social media.

The blaze was so intense, it took six days to extinguish it. Tragically, three of Liu’s colleagues were killed.

Firefighter Liu Pan, before his life was turned upside down by the terrible injuries he suffered in the fire. Photo: Baidu

Liu was in a coma for more than 50 days and spent another two months in intensive care.

His girlfriend, who has not been identified in reports, stayed in the hospital with Liu’s parents while he underwent medical treatment.

“We found it hard to accept the changes in you, but we had to because we care more about your life than your appearance,” his girlfriend wrote on Douyin.

“You no longer have hands, so we are your hands now,” she added.

His girlfriend has been by Liu’s side since he was discharged from hospital in March.

Earlier this month, she shared an ultrasound image of her fetus, hinting she was five month’s pregnant.

“Thank you for coming into the life of your dad and mum. You’ve brought us endless happiness,” she captioned the image.

“Although your dad is not here while your mum has her check-up, cannot touch my belly to feel your movements, will not be the first one waiting for your arrival outside the delivery room and is unable to hold your hand in the playground, he is definitely the one who loves us the most,” she went on.

“Dad has been looking forward to your birth for a long time. He has many toys waiting for you. No one in this world loves you more than your father.”

An avalanche of comments followed after the girlfriend shared her good news online.

Liu’s loyal girlfriend shared an ultrasound image of the couple’s baby online alongside an emotional message to their unborn child. Photo: Baidu

“The family of this hero must be kept safe and happy forever. Best wishes. Hats off to Liu and his girlfriend,” one person said.

“This news made me cry. Liu Pan is our hero and you are his hero for not abandoning him,” said another.

“I admire this girl. She is brave. I hope their life will get better and better,” a third online observer said .