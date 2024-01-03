A little boy who gave gold bars worth US$15,000 to a girl in his nursery school class as an “engagement” gift, has amused mainland social media.

On December 22, in Guang’an, Sichuan province, southwestern China, the little girl was thrilled to receive the extraordinary gift – two 100-gram gold bars – and excitedly showed them to her shocked parents.

An online video captured the child holding an open red box, which contains the treasure, and when her mother asks what they are, she innocently responds: “I don’t know.”

The little girl holds the gold bars. When her parents asked her what they were, she said had no idea. Photo: Baidu

The deeply concerned parent tells her to return them to her classmate the next day and contact the boy’s family, who apologise.