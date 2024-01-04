The incident occurred at about 3am on December 14 after Chen’s friend had to help her into Du’s cab following a night out.

Du Liming, who works for an affiliate of Guangzhou Public Transport Group, eventually succeeded in finding the passenger, surnamed Chen, after persevering with his search for five days.

A concerned taxi driver who went out of his way to look for a passenger who had accidentally overpaid her fare by a staggering 170,000 yuan (US$24,000) because she was drunk, has won praise on mainland social media.

At the end of her journey, Chen swiped the QR code on her payment card for the fare that should have been 60 yuan (US$8).

It was not until the end of his shift that Du looked at the Alipay account he seldom used for fare payments and was shocked to see the additional amount of 170,000 yuan.

Taxi driver Du Liming said he knows how it feels to lose things and felt compelled to find the woman. Photo: Douyin

“At first I thought I had read the number wrong, ” he said.

After checking again, Du went to the nearest police station, called his company and also contacted Alipay as well as leaving messages for Chen.

“But nobody contacted me,” Du said.

The empathetic driver was eager to find the owner because he had misplaced valuable belongings before and could remember how awful that felt.

“Losing things, particularly a large sum of money, is very worrying, so I wanted to find the customer as soon as possible, ” he said.

In the days that followed, Du waited anxiously to be contacted and also continued to do whatever he could think of to try and locate Chen.

He even sought help from the local media, which ran a news story about the search for his unlucky passenger that went viral online.

Fortunately, the friend who had helped Chen into Du’s car saw the news story and told her. They met the next day and Du was able to return Chen’s money.

Many on mainland social media were impressed with the taxi driver’s empathy and determination to do the right thing.

“Du is so kind,” one said.

“Du seemed more anxious than Chen. What a great man,” another wrote.

Heartwarming stories involving taxi drivers are well received on mainland social media.

Eventually, after getting his taxi firm, the police, a digital payment platform and the media involved, Du was able to find and refund the woman. Photo: Douyin

In December 2018, a driver in Beijing became an internet celebrity when it was revealed that he takes his wife, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, to work with him every day.

Also, in August 2015, a cabby in southeastern China found about 300 gold necklaces left in his taxi and handed them in to his company, receiving huge praise online.