Entrepreneur Zhang, who has been selling items on Taobao since he was 17, was looking for a way to create a regular stream of income, when a friend jokingly said he was short of intelligence.

Zhang Jiangxi, from Hebei province in northern China, has created a resource called “Einstein’s Brain” where he answers people’s questions and provides “emotional comfort and spiritual nourishment” for 0.5 yuan (7 US cents) a time.

A 22-year-old man in China, whose virtual service has sold about 70,000 units on Taobao e-commerce platform this year, has caused much intrigue on mainland social media.

That is when he had his light bulb moment and created “Einstein’s Brain”.

Zhang Jiangxi claims both he and his customers benefit from his online chat service. Photo: Baidu

He launched the virtual product on Taobao at the beginning of this year and used an image of the historical genius’s brain along with an intriguing caption that read: “This is Einstein’s Brain. It will grow on your brain as soon as you buy it,” Zhang wrote.

Taobao is operated by Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post.

After customers have completed an online payment, they are invited to chat with Zhang. The service is mainly accessed by young people.

In a video clip, Zhang is seen sitting at his computer, replying to messages from customers. His chat box is packed with contact lists and chat histories.

“They are mainly college and secondary school students,” Zhang says in the video.

Some are also from top educational establishments, including Peking University, so subjects discussed tend to be about studies, exams and plans for the future.

“They may also be seeking spiritual nourishment,” Zhang added.

He said many of his customers are clever with fascinating ideas, so they in turn educate and motivate him, which he enjoys.

“We talk about a lot of interesting things,” Zhang said.

“I want to bring joy to as many people as possible, chatting with them also makes me happy,” he added.

Selling the 70,000 units has earned Zhang 35,000 yuan (US$4,900).

In addition to “Einstein’s Brain”, he offers other virtual chatting services, which include “Say No to Love” and “Happiness”.

The story has divided opinion on mainland social media. Some praise Zhang’s entrepreneurship while others view it as a con.

The businessman says he has sold 70,000 units, mostly to university students, over the past year. Photo: Baidu

“It’s a very interesting idea. He is a genius,” one person said.

“I want to buy one,” said another.

“Isn’t this a fraud?” asked a sceptical online observer.

“These buyers do need brains, but not Einstein’s Brain,” quipped another.