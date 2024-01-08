Zeng was not quick enough to catch one of the kittens, which sadly died.

The boy, surnamed Zeng, from Hubei province in central China, caught the cat on December 24 while he was feeding a stray dog and looked up to see two kittens dangling from a metal sheet overhanging a balcony.

A 15-year-old boy in China has been hailed as “a kitten superhero” after he caught a tiny feline falling from a third-floor balcony in his coat.

However, the boy removed his coat and waited in the cold weather for 20 minutes before the second kitten fell. Zeng used his coat as a makeshift net to catch the baby cat before feeding it as its owner was not home.

Many people on mainland social media praised Zeng.

The 15-year-old took of his coat, fashioned it into a makeshift net and waited 20 minutes in the cold weather for the stranded kitten to fall. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo

One online observer said: “What a good boy!” While another added: “This is very touching.”

Vacuum-sealed love

A viral video of a father preparing vacuum-sealed meals for his 29-year-old daughter has attracted nearly 6 million views on mainland social media.

The daughter, surnamed Zou, from Hunan province in southern China, did not live with her parents, which meant she was used to eating takeaway food.

However, Zou fell ill, and her father, who was worried about what she was eating, began to cook for her.

In the beginning, he would send food to her every day, but that became untenable. So, the caring father thought of cooking her meals once weekly and storing the food in vacuum-sealed bags, which he sent to his daughter’s home.

Despite the fact that she is 29 years old and lives away from home, the woman’s doting father still looks after her. Photo: Douyin

As a result, Zou has stopped eating takeaway and enjoys her home-cooked meals, which typically include rice, noodles, beef, tomatoes and cabbage.

At the time of writing, a Weibo news story on the foody-supplying father had received 3,389 comments.

One online observer said: “I am jealous because she has such a sweet father.”

Boy messages dead aunt

A little boy in China has continued to send WeChat messages to his aunt about his life and studies even though the woman died three years ago.

The boy, nicknamed Xiaoao, said he did not mind that the aunt did not respond to his messages and shared exciting news with her, like when he won a prize in September, according to Guan Tianxia.

Little Xiaoao knows his aunt is dead but loved her so much he still updates her on his life and studies. Photo: Douyin

The dead aunt’s daughter, who has not been identified, discovered the behaviour after she opened her deceased mother’s phone and found a large number of unread messages sent by Xiaoao.

The woman continued to check other messages and found that Xiaoao loved to share updates with his deceased aunt, and he once sent a video clip about how he learned to wear a red scarf.

“Although my mother is dead, he still wants to share his happiness with her,” she said.

The story has touched many people on mainland social media.

One person said: “It makes me cry,” while another commented: “He must really love his aunt.”