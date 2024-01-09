The newlyweds, from Zhejiang province in the east of the country, both work at the kindergarten and decided to transform the school into their wedding hall, with their students taking an active role in the process, China News reported.

In the run up to the big day, the children helped the happy couple organise the wedding procession, lined up for high-fives and even carried a miniature bridal sedan chair.

A wedding with a difference has taken place at a kindergarten in China after a group of young students helped make the marriage of two of their teachers extra special.

In a viral video, the students begin the ceremony wearing red outfits and forming two rows as part of the procession for the groom, surnamed Li.

As for the bride, who was not identified, several youngsters carried a model of a bridal sedan chair to show that they had “picked up” the bride to escort her to her future husband.

The groom waves happily as his young students walk in procession with him during the ceremony. Photo: Weibo

Two children in the front of the escort held signs indicating that they were heading to retrieve the bride, while others carried presents.

“Here comes the beautiful bride!” the children chant together in the video.

The smiling groom can be seen standing among the children and as the procession sets off he makes sure to high five the youngsters.

“Thank you,” Li says to the students.

The bridal procession soon arrived at the classroom, and it required some convincing from Li to get permission from the children to release the bride.

“Let’s give red envelopes to those congratulating her first, ok?” Li asked at the entrance. “Congratulations!” many small voices immediately yelled.

Later, the procession escorted the couple to an assembly hall where the kids took seats on both sides of a red carpet that the couple walked down.

At this point, an unnamed teacher announced over the loudspeakers: “We wish you good fortune, luck and peace,” which was greeted with applause.

On mainland social media, many people were captivated by the story.

“This is so meaningful. The kids will remember this wonderful wedding forever,” said one person. Another agreed: “So will the couple. What a great duo.”

.The children carry a model bridal sedan chair as part of the colourful celebration. Photo: Weibo

“This wedding is full of love,” said another.

Stories about adorable children often melt hearts on mainland social media.

In November, a five-year-old student in eastern China impersonated her kindergarten teacher at home to update her family about what she had learned at school.

In October, children at a kindergarten in eastern China staged a wedding for their beloved pet rabbits, delighting mainland social media.