Zheng ordered the banner online and then, with the help of his friend, surnamed Yan, hung it outside his ex-girlfriend’s place of work – as well as other high-traffic locations – to maximise visibility.

One of the men, surnamed Zheng, from Hubei province in central China, had made numerous attempts to salvage their relationship after the breakup and when they failed, he sought revenge shaming revenge.

Police in China have detained two men over the raising of a banner at an ex-girlfriend’s company accusing her of cheating and saying she “had her feet in two boots”.

A widely shared online photo of the banner showed it accusing her of infidelity and “congratulated her” on her “seamless transition,” implying she had another boyfriend during their relationship and quickly moved on after their breakup.

The man who fashioned the banner turned to shaming after his attempts at reconciliation failed. Photo: Weibo

A member of the public reported the appearance of the banner to police on the morning of December 18, and the authorities removed it and arrested Zheng and Yan.

Zheng and Yan were arrested for 10 and eight days respectively. Both men expressed regret for their actions.

The incident, reported in The Paper, has sparked heated a discussion about relationships online.

“The man’s actions show low intelligence by publicly announcing he was dumped, and low emotional intelligence, too. Anyone seeing the banner would think he’s petty. It’s good they broke up, otherwise they would have divorced,” wrote one person.

“A relationship is about making adjustments. Once it ends, it is none of your business who the other person dates,” said another.

A third person added: “It’s so hard for women. They don’t even have the freedom to refuse men gracefully. This kind of relentless pursuit signals a potential for domestic violence.”

It is not the first time in China that an ex has flown a banner to shame their former partner.

In May 2023, a woman surnamed Luo from Sichuan province in the southwest of the country turned up at her ex-husband’s wedding with a banner which read: “Former wife congratulates ex-husband on taking a concubine.”

Both men involved involved in the incident expressed regret about their actions after being detained by the police for several days. Photo: Shutterstock

The woman was angry that he had not paid her a 1 million yuan (US$141,200) settlement after their divorce.

Eventually, the ex-husband agreed to pay the compensation in three instalments and Luo publicly apologised for her behaviour.