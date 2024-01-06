The online sensation was born after a street photographer posted a video of the executive and his “mistress” holding hands in a busy shopping area which led to the dismissal of them both.

In June, a “mistress” scandal engulfed an executive from a state-owned oil company and one of his subordinates.

The Post has picked a few items from last year’s top sellers, combining the newly published data from China’s e-commerce giant Taobao.com – which is operated by Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post – and news of viral sales from last year, to give you a picture of the country’s latest social and cultural trends.

The year just passed saw a recovery in consumption in China in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions being lifted in the country.

However, thanks to the scandal, there was an unexpected winner – the silk pink dress the woman was wearing in the video.

Despite the item of clothing being dubbed the “dismissal dress”, it sold like hotcakes on Taobao.com, with more than 4,000 people buying the dress in a month and more than 12 million checking the dress out online.

US$280,000 concert ticket

As hustle and bustle made a comeback last year, concerts were among the most popular events.

When China boy band TFBOYS announced their first concert in three years, fans went wild. Photo: Getty Images

The spurt in market growth was welcomed by fans.

According to the China Association of Performing Arts, 506 large-scale concerts and music festivals were held in the country, generating 2.5 billion yuan (US$350 million) in ticket sales the first half of 2023 alone.

Most notable among this phenomenon were Chinese boy band TFBOYS, which is made up of Karry Wang Junkai, Jackson Yi Yangqianxi and Roy Wang Yuan, each of whom has 80 million followers on Weibo.

When they announced news of their first group concert in three years was to be held in August in northwest China’s Shaanxi province, their fans went wild and tickets were sold out in one second.

One person even claimed that online ticket scalpers were offering a front-row seat for a staggering 2 million yuan (US$280,000).

Einstein’s brain

“Young people, you do not have to cheat at tests anymore. We do magic.”

An unlikely, some would say brazen, sales winner, was a virtual online chat product called “Einstein’s brain” which claims to make people who buy it smarter. Photo: SCMP composite/Shutterstock

That was the sales pitch for a curious online product called “Einstein’s brain”.

Priced at just 0.5 yuan (US$0.07), it promised users that their brains would develop like the famous theoretical physicist overnight, so that they could achieve success at study or work.

The product sold 90,000 units.

Wu Jing, a psychological counsellor in China, said its popularity reflected the need of young people for emotional nourishment in fast-paced contemporary life.

When an online observer questioned if buyers of the brain were “silly”, another disagreed, saying they were “not silly at all and were only looking for happiness”.

Liver pills

Yang sheng, an expression whick means daily maintenance for the body and mind, became popular among young people on social media last year.

The adoption of a healthy lifestyle made online products to help in the process an online hit. Photo: Shutterstock

Therefore it was no surprise to see sales of health products surge in 2023.

On December 27, Tmall.com of Alibaba Group Holdings, which owns the South China Morning Post, published the platform’s health product sales data for last year.

People born in the 1990s made 45 per cent of the sales of liver pills.

The report highlighted that 15 per cent of orders were made around midnight, which chimed with a popular online joke that while young people take the pills to protect their health, they were unable to stop the stressful lifestyle that leads to bad health.

Zhuozhou books

When Zhuozhou, a city in Hebei province in northern China where the warehouses of hundreds of publishers and booksellers are located, was severely damaged by the devastating floods that hit northern China in the summer 2023, it received an unprecedented outpouring of warmth from online buyers.

Severe flood damage caused by heavy rain in book-publishing centre, Zhuozhou city in Hebei province, caused many people to flock online to buy their reading material from there. Photo: CHINA OUT

People flocked to one of the booksellers, bookschina.com’s Taobao store, and bought its presale “add oil package” that contains four random books and two creative products, for 99 yuan (US$14).

Some also offered to buy books damaged by the floods but were turned down by the seller for safety reasons.