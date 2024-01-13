A two-year-old girl in China has captivated mainland social media by making a heartwarming speech on her mother’s birthday.

Everyone loves a story about cute and loving children, so the Post has put together a selection of some of the most enchanting and recent tales to go viral on mainland social media.

On December 24, the little girl, nicknamed Niu, started her cute blessings speech by saying: “It is my mother’s birthday today. Thank you for being born 400 years ago.”

In a viral video, the surprised and slightly embarrassed mother jokingly chided her daughter by saying: “It is not that long ago”, Jiupai News reported.

Little Niu’s mother caresses her daughter’s face after she made a touching speech on her birthday. Photo: Douyin

Undaunted little Niu then said: “You came to this world first so I can come too. Thanks for waiting for me after you were born.”

Her mother’s instinctive response was simply: “I love you!”

The girl then uses her hands to make a heart in front of her face as she says: “Happy birthday mum! This heart is for you.”

Their exchange between the mother and daughter from Beijing has received more than 1 million likes on Douyin alone.

“I cried when hearing the girl say ‘thanks for waiting for me after you were born’,” one online observer said.

“So adorable! I’ve watched the video dozens of times,” said another.

Grief counsellor, aged 6

A calm and mature-for-her-age six-year-old girl in China has warmed hearts on mainland social media by comforting her mother when she was missing her dead father.

This little girl, aged six, turned grief counsellor after she noticed that her mother was crying. Photo: Weibo

On seeing her mother crying, the girl, from southwestern Chongqing municipality, came to console her, Chongqing TV reported.

“Grandpa has passed away. We are also sad. I know he is your father and is also my grandfather,” the girl told her mother.

Then she added: “I understand your mood. You must be feeling great grief. There is one thing I can do right now. Do you know what it is?”

Before her mother could answer, the girl said: “It is to look after you well,”

Seeing her mother was still in tears, the girl moved closer and whispered: “Next time you miss your father, I will draw a portrait of him. Is that OK?”

“Thank you,” said the sobbing mother.

Many people online praised the girl’s empathy and ability to ease her mother’s distress.

“Good job! What a sensible girl! She has tears in her own eyes,” one person said.

Bedside manner

A two-year-old boy in central China’s Hunan province has moved mainland social media by repeatedly trying to wake up his sick and sleepy mother because he was worried about her condition.

A sick and sleepy mother hugs her two-year-old son who became anxious about her condition when she kept falling asleep. Photo: Weibo

An online surveillance video clip on December 28 shows the boy calling out “mum” and “wake up” multiple times while she is asleep in bed, according to the news outlet, Chen Video.

When the boy gets no response he anxiously turns to the home surveillance camera and repeatedly calls out for his father.

The woman later explained to the media that she was simply a little ill and kept nodding off.

“I was aware that my son was calling me. But I was too tired to answer him,” the woman was quoted as saying.

“When he resorted to his father, I knew he was really worried about me. So I got up and hugged him,” she added.

The video has gone viral and garnered 1.1 million likes on the social media platform, Douyin.

“He is an angel,” one online observer said.