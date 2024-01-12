Surveillance footage captures Li pacing near the entrance, with his white electric delivery bike parked nearby, when Zhao, in his blue security uniform, leaves the security booth and approaches him.

On an evening in December last year, delivery driver Li Yuekai, 32, was confronted by security guard Zhao Li at the entrance of the Zhonghai International Yilicheng community in Qingdao, Shandong province in northern China.

A delivery rider in China who tragically died after a security guard stabbed him while both were working has put the struggles faced by the country’s low-wage earners in the spotlight.

After a brief conversation, Zhao draws a knife from his belt and stabs Li in the chest.

Despite Li’s attempts to retreat, Zhao continues his assault, inflicting multiple wounds on Li’s chest, waist, back, and face, until Li falls to the ground and his assailant is restrained by several bystanders.

Delivery drivers in China work long hours and face intense pressure to meet orders on time. Photo: Shutterstock

A community office staff member said the conflict stemmed primarily from policies regarding delivery riders entering the complex.

Despite the luxurious surroundings, security guards working in high-end residential complexes earn a modest salary of 3,700 yuan (US$520) a month, yet they face a 50 yuan fine for every unauthorised entry.

Delivery drivers are also under pressure and are penalised for late deliveries.

One delivery driver described the Yilicheng community as a “nightmare place” because it is a sprawling location with many buildings, which means it is very difficult to make deliveries on time.

The driver added that being allowed to drive into the complex “could cut the delivery time in half.”

As for Li, he was highly educated with a degree in psychology from Australia, and had only been in the job for six days.

His ageing parents, who work in a restaurant and as a cleaner, earn just over 7,000 yuan a month, but managed to raise more than one million yuan for Li’s education in Australia.

Li was also a skilled furniture maker and aspired to have his own business, his friends speculated that he turned to delivery work due to financial constraints.

The tragedy prompted one online observer to express deep sorrow.

“A family invests over a million yuan in their son’s education, only for him to face unpromising job prospects, leading to this tragedy. No parent can endure such a fate.”

Despite the fact that the luxury residential compound guard received a meagre pay packet, many people online questioned why he was carrying a knife on duty. Photo: Shutterstock

Others criticised the security guard: “Is it normal for security guards to carry knives on duty? No reasonable person would stab someone several times in a minute over a 50 yuan fine. Being from a ‘lower class’ is neither a justification nor an excuse.”

While a third said: “This story leaves me with mixed feelings. Delivery drivers and security guards shouldn’t be at odds. Striving this way is unrealistic and only leads to conflict.”