His technique was finally exposed following two robberies he committed in November 2022 in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, eastern China in which nearly half a kilo of gold and more than 50,000 yuan (US$7,000) in cash were stolen.

His robbery spree resulted in him being sentenced to a further 10 years behind bars.

A thief in China mastered the “skill” of picking locks with tinfoil during a nine-year prison sentence, then committed thefts totaling more than 300,000 yuan (US$42,000) after his release.

Police investigations revealed no physical evidence of a break-in, but surveillance footage captured a man wearing a hat and mask and using his phone for lighting, as he approached a property early one morning.

A surveillance camera caught the man using his tinfoil trick to break into properties. Photo: Baidu

The man could clearly be seen carefully examining a door lock, then inserting a T-shaped key, deftly twisting it and opening the door in less than a minute.

Police arrested the thief and he was identified as being surnamed Wang, from Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, who had been sentenced to nine years for theft in 2012, during which time he learned the tinfoil lock-picking technique from fellow inmates.

Wang resumed his criminal activities soon after his release, carrying out 22 crimes across the country.

The Baoying County Prosecutor’s Office charged Wang with theft and, given his repeat offences, the court sentenced him to 10 years in prison and fined him 300,000 yuan.

His criminal exploits elicited a mixed reaction on mainland social media.

Many people expressed astonishment but also saw the funny side.

“I wonder what skills he will acquire in prison this time, ” said one person.

“Maybe in his next 10 years in prison he’ll master lock-picking using Qi Gong,” joked another.

Qi Gong is a traditional Chinese exercise for strengthening and stretching the body.

“Why not learn to make fried noodles using that tinfoil? Then he could start a food stall once he gets out,” quipped another person.

The methods thieves devise to pick locks, which have included using tinfoil, water bottles, plastic cards, toothpicks and even chewing gum, are a constant source of fascination on mainland social media.

The serial thief was caught with an array of tools he used to carry out his break-ins. Photo: Baidu

In December 2023, a thief from Sichuan entered a residential complex using a simple card to pick locks in a few seconds. He successfully broke in and stole more than 4,000 yuan.

In July 2018, two men from Jiangsu Province used a simple toothpick to unlock doors, managing to burgle at least 10 homes.