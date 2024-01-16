The person who posted the video said he initially thought they were having a meeting, then they suddenly began crawling – “seems to be some slave company’s punishment for its staff,” he said.

A video clip that has attracted 4 million views on Douyin, shows a group of young people on all fours making their way along a street in southern China’s Guizhou province, on January 3.

A company in China which asked its staff to crawl down the street at night after they failed at a team-bonding game has shocked mainland social media.

Local police said they had talked to the company’s boss and employees, who told them it was “just the penalty for a team-bonding game” and all the staff had “volunteered” for the extreme activity.

Social media was shocked by the bizarre company team-bonding event and the employees’ response.

A viral video shows people crawling along a street at night. The company said all the staff involved had volunteered to take part. Photo: 51ldb.com

“I thought I was watching a zombie movie,” one viewer commented.

Another said: “I wonder how much the company pays its staff for them to agree to such a humiliating event?”

“‘Volunteered’, like we don’t know what that really means for those who cannot say no to their bosses,” said a third.

Other observers called for some kind of objective, external supervision of the firm to prevent exploitative behaviour, adding that companies were able to treat their staff badly due to a lack of proper regulation.

This is not the first time companies in China raised concerns among the public for making unreasonable requests.

Last year, a group of women employees poured cups of water over another female staff member’s head at a training event in southwestern China’s Sichuan province. They said the woman agreed to the deed to boost her motivation.

In 2019, a logistics company in northeastern China’s Liaoning province told its staff to make piles of sand on a beach, which represented their “graves”, and kowtow in front of them as a symbolic gesture for embarking on a new phase of life.

Not all team-bonding activities at Chinese firms are as extreme, they usually take the form of dinner parties and travelling.

In recent years, employees – especially the younger generation – have expressed a dislike for company team-bonding activities.

The nature of team-building sessions organised by companies in China often raises eyebrows. Photo: Shutterstock

They say it takes up their precious leisure time and they would rather be given the money than have it spent on a staff party.

China’s Labour Law bans any form of physical punishment imposed by companies on employees, and they face legal action if anybody is harmed.