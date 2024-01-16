She said the effect was “surprising”, and claimed her son finished his homework two to three times faster than usual. He had also stopped habits such as playing with his eraser while studying.

The mother, surnamed Zhang, from southwestern China’s Sichuan province, began live-streaming her nine-year-old’s study sessions, using her Douyin account, in the first week of 2024.

A mother in China has been live-streaming her son doing his homework so he could be watched by strangers online, in an unconventional attempt to boost the boy’s focus on learning.

Zhang said that on January 6, more than 900 people observed the boy doing his schoolwork that evening, and he finished the entire weekend’s work in just one session.

The social media platform the boy’s mother uses to stream his study sessions does not allow children to appear, so only the youngster’s hands and work are shown. Photo: Douyin

She said the live-streaming has put her son under the watch of “many eyes”, also freeing her from the burden of supervising him while juggling housework and looking after her other three-year-old child.

Douyin does not allow minors to appear in its live-streams, so Zhang only shows her son’s hands and his homework in the sessions.

The mother’s innovative method has inspired other parents concerned by their children’s lack of focus to try the same tactic. Some adults have also adopted the method.

A 28-year-old commented under Zhang’s video that she began live-streaming her own studying after seeing the videos, and it helped her stay off her mobile phone and away from other distractions.

Zhang’s method reminded some online observers of the virtual study services for young people that have become accessible online in recent years.

On China’s largest e-commerce platform Taobao, which is operated by Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post, a one-on-one study supervision service is priced at around 20 yuan (US$2.80) for five hours.

The service assigns each buyer a human supervisor who watches them studying via video calls.

The buyer can choose varied levels of interaction using different “modes”, such as the “harsh mode” in which the supervisor scolds them for being lazy.

Juanwu Studio, a Taobao shop that specialises in such services, has hundreds of monthly orders and more than 24,000 followers.

One-on-one online study supervisor services are very popular with busy parents in China. Photo: Shutterstock

The owner of Juanwu Studio, 24-year-old Hu Xueliang, began his business after live-streaming his postgraduate entrance exam studies on the video platform Bilibili.com in 2022.

His account has attracted 480,000 followers so far, and he has also initiated virtual study-chat rooms that could facilitate up to 300 people at one time.

A user of the virtual study room product, which costs 15 yuan per spot, said: “I am more motivated to study while studying with others. The atmosphere is worth the money.”