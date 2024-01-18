A student, surnamed Liu, and her two friends, excitedly joined a two-day tour group to Snow Town in Harbin, Heilongjiang province in northeastern China, for which they each paid 358 yuan (US$50).

The college-age travellers were sworn at and insulted by the guide because they did not yield to his forceful demands to spend an additional 1,380 yuan (US$190) or 1,500 yuan.

A video of an intimidating tour guide who verbally abused three students because they would not buy his expensive tour packages, has become a trending story on mainland social media.

When they refused to purchase the extra costly packages the guide repeatedly tried to foist on them, a heated row broke out between him and the young woman.

Using expletives, the guide told her: “If you do not want to visit the snowy town, you can wait on the bus. Then you can leave.” He then swore at her again and called her an offensive name.

The verbally abused woman insisted that the tour company had told her that the Harbin package was all-inclusive. Photo: Shutterstock

With hindsight, Liu and her friends felt they had been deliberately misled by the tour company when they were buying the original package for US$50 online, despite asking pertinent questions at the time.

She had asked for clarification about any additional costs they might be expected to pay at any stage of the tour and she said the company’s customer service department assured her it was an all-inclusive deal.

The three friends realised that was not true as soon as they arrived at the entrance to the town, and the guide insisted they purchase the two most expensive packages.

He said that would allow them to ski. But Liu said she and her friends made it clear all they wanted was to go sightseeing, not skiing.

As the row between Liu and the guide escalated, it became clear he would not allow them to enter Snow Town unless they bought the other packages.

The guide has since been suspended, and the local bureau of culture and tourism is investigating the incident.

So far, the story has attracted more than 3 million views and nearly 3,000 comments on Weibo.

“The guide is so rude,” one online observer said.

“Do not join tour groups with low prices, otherwise you will find yourself in trouble,” said another.

The male tour guide became abusive when the tourist refused to buy costly additions to her original package. Photo: Shutterstock

Stories about hard selling by tour guides regularly cause outrage in China.

In May last year, a tour guide in the southwest of the country was captured on video trying to force sightseers into shopping by saying the bus would not leave until they had “donated” money to stores.

In 2019, a guide in the scenic city of Guilin in southern China had her license taken away after trying to coerce tourists to spend at least 20,000 yuan (US$2,800) in local shops.