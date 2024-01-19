It was titled “Welcome to My Car” and the message read: “To the beautiful ladies and handsome gentlemen, I hope you can take a precious moment after your ride to support my mum’s work. At the end of your trip, please click ‘like’ and select a few service tags. Thanks for your support.”

On January 4, the mother who works as a ride-hailing service driver in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province in southeastern China, was filmed alongside the yellow handwritten note attached to her seat.

A heartfelt note left by a boy in his mother’s ride-hail car in which he appealed for passengers to leave positive reviews, has touched the hearts of many people on mainland social media.

The viral video shows the mother explaining that her son, now in his second year of junior high school, wrote the note while in the fifth grade of primary school, and it has remained in her car ever since.

The boy wrote the note after discovering just how hard his mother worked every day. Photo: The Paper

“He was misbehaving once, so I took him with me in the car while I was working for a whole day. He realised how hard it is to be a ride-hailing driver,” she said.

The boy’s note has struck a chord on mainland social media.

“The note may be small, but its warmth is immense. I always become tearful when I see such stories,” one person said.

Another said: “I feel so moved. He is indeed his mother’s little bundle of warmth.”

It is not the first time cute gestures by children have captured online attention.

In April 2022, a nine-year-old girl from Hubei province in central China, who was battling a serious illness, left a message in the taxi driven by her single father, who was doing the job to pay for her medical expenses.

The youngster’s handwritten message welcomes passengers into the cab before asking them to support his mother‘s work. Photo: The Paper

“I was diagnosed with brain cancer and it has cost more than 300,000 yuan (US$42,000) in hospital fees. My father quit his job to take care of me and earns money for my medication by driving. Please give this chubby driver a good review. Thank you,” her heart-rending note read.

In May 2020, a 12-year-old girl from Chengdu, in the southwestern province of Sichuan, left pictures she had drawn in her father’s car, accompanied by the message: “Chengdu is so big and my dad is not a local. He might be slow sometimes, so I hope you will be understanding.”